How Can CA Aspirants Excel In Their Career? ICAI's Arpit Kabra Shares Success Mantra

CA Career Tips: Chartered Accountancy is not just about scoring high marks in examinations but also about developing practical skills, discipline, and a continuous learning mindset, says CA Arpit Kabra, Central Council Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Kabra shared what CA aspirants should focus on to crack the examination and build a successful career in the profession.

Addressing a question on whether he would choose a student with excellent academic scores but limited practical exposure over another with strong practical knowledge but comparatively lower marks, Kabra said that marks eventually take a back seat in a Chartered Accountant's career. "After you become a Chartered Accountant, no one asks about your marks. What matters is the practical exposure you gain during your articleship," he said.

Explaining the role of a Chartered Accountant, Kabra said professionals are not expected to memorise every section of the law.

"For example, in tax litigation, a Chartered Accountant does not need to remember every section. What is important is knowing how to read the law, interpret it correctly, and apply it to a given situation," he said.

He added that Chartered Accountants create value for businesses by understanding legal provisions, government incentives, and financial planning.

Illustrating this with an example, Kabra said a business owner planning an Rs 8-crore project initially intended to set it up in Thane. However, after consulting a Chartered Accountant, the project was shifted to Vada, where government subsidies significantly reduced the effective investment.

"Understanding subsidies, claiming GST refunds, and identifying such opportunities can make a huge difference for businesses. These are the small but crucial aspects where Chartered Accountants add immense value, especially for MSMEs," he said.

'PEDAL' Success Mantra For CA Aspirants

Sharing a success mantra for students, Kabra introduced the acronym "PEDAL", describing it as a symbol of continuous growth and progress.

He explained each letter of the acronym:

P - Pray: "Prayer is important. It keeps you grounded and helps you remain proactive."

E - Eat and Engage: "Eat healthy food to nourish your body and engage by asking questions. Learn the art of asking questions because clarity comes through curiosity."

D - Discipline: "Whether it is Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, discipline is the common factor behind excellence. If you want to succeed in any field, discipline is essential."

A - Action: "No matter how much you think, study or plan, nothing changes unless you take action. If you don't write, deliver or execute, you won't achieve results."

L - Learn: "Always remain a learner. As long as you have the mindset to keep learning, your growth is certain."

Kabra emphasised that success in the Chartered Accountancy profession requires a combination of technical knowledge, practical exposure, discipline, execution, and a lifelong commitment to learning.