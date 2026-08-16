Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Vijay Condemns Killing Of Suspected Poachers Of Tamil Origin In Karnataka

Calling the explanation provided by the Karnataka forest department "unacceptable", Vijay demanded a thorough probe into the deaths.

Read Time: 1 min
trusted source trusted source
Share
Vijay Condemns Killing Of Suspected Poachers Of Tamil Origin In Karnataka
Chennai:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has condemned the shooting of three Tamil men in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. Calling the explanation provided by the Karnataka forest department "unacceptable", he demanded a thorough probe into the deaths. 

"Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who were Tamils residing in villages in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the early hours of August 15, 2026, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area. I strongly condemn this massacre," he said in a post on social media platform X. 

"The Karnataka government must provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims," he added.
 

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Vijay, Karnataka
img
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com