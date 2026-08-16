Vijay Condemns Killing Of Suspected Poachers Of Tamil Origin In Karnataka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has condemned the shooting of three Tamil men in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district. Calling the explanation provided by the Karnataka forest department "unacceptable", he demanded a thorough probe into the deaths.

"Anthony Sami, John Rose Peter, and Kumar, who were Tamils residing in villages in the Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka, were shot dead by Karnataka Forest Department officials in the early hours of August 15, 2026, in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary area. I strongly condemn this massacre," he said in a post on social media platform X.

"The Karnataka government must provide all necessary assistance to the families of the victims," he added.

