Karnataka Government Announces Artificial Intelligence And Coding Programme For Schools From Class 6

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced the AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula programme to introduce artificial intelligence education in schools across the state. The initiative aims to equip students with technology skills and prepare them to compete at the global level.

"We are now entering a new technological era. The AI campaign and Coding Gurukula, this is your era, a new era," Shivakumar said in his Independence Day speech at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru.

"Today I am announcing an important programme called the 'AI Akshara Abhiyana and Coding Gurukula'," he said.

The Chief Minister said artificial intelligence education would be introduced in all schools from Class 6. He also announced that the Karnataka government was working to establish India's first government-owned artificial intelligence university in Bengaluru.

The announcement was part of a broader focus on education, youth and employment. Shivakumar said an expert committee formed to reform the examination system would submit its report within two months.

Outlining his vision for the state, he said "Youth Karnataka, New India" was the government's slogan. Karnataka has set a target of taking its economy to USD three trillion, or Rs 320 lakh crore, by 2047.

The government also plans to fill around 72,000 government vacancies within six months and introduce Udyoga Sethu for private-sector job seekers. Industries creating new jobs will receive an incentive of around Rs 2,500 per job per month for two years, benefiting up to one lakh jobs.

For rural students, the government will provide 7.5 per cent reservation in professional higher education, including medicine and engineering.

Shivakumar reiterated the government's vision of inclusive development, saying, "Security for every family, dignity for every citizen and opportunities for the youth, these are the fundamental principles of our government."