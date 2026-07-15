Karnataka Plans AI Education From Class 6, Announces India's First Government-Led AI University

Karnataka has announced a major push to strengthen artificial intelligence (AI) education and innovation in the state. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the government plans to introduce AI education from Class 6 and set up India's first government-led AI University in Bengaluru.

Sharing the announcement on X, Shivakumar said the state is working towards building an "AI-native Karnataka" by investing in education, research and digital infrastructure.

According to the announcement, the proposed AI University will be established in Bengaluru and will focus on developing skilled professionals in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. The government also plans to create a dedicated AI Hub to support research, innovation and collaboration between educational institutions, startups and industry.

One of the key highlights of the plan is the introduction of AI education for students from Class 6 onwards. The move aims to help students develop an early understanding of artificial intelligence and prepare them for future careers in technology.

Apart from education, the state government has also announced plans to establish two hyperscale green data centres. These facilities are expected to provide the digital infrastructure needed to support AI research, cloud computing and large-scale data processing while focusing on sustainability.

The announcements are part of Karnataka's broader AI policy, which aims to position the state as a leading destination for artificial intelligence, innovation and technology-driven growth.

While the Deputy Chief Minister has outlined the government's vision, detailed information about the AI curriculum for schools, the university's admission process, and the timeline for implementing these projects is yet to be announced.

If implemented, the initiatives could significantly expand AI learning opportunities for school students and higher education learners, while strengthening Karnataka's position as one of India's leading technology and innovation hubs.