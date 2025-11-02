After Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar Should Become Chief Minister: Karnataka Minister

Rejecting speculation about "November revolution", Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan on Sunday said, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has the desire to become the chief minister, and his wish is that he takes over after Siddaramaiah completes his five-year term in 2028.

There have been talks about the chief minister change in the state when the Congress government reaches the halfway mark of its five-year term in November, which is being referred to by some as the "November revolution".

"I have said there is no Kranti (revolution). Siddaramaiah will remain the chief minister till 2028," Khan, who is the Minister of Housing, told reporters here in response to a question.

Asked about Shivakumar's supporters shouting slogans that their leader will be the next Chief Minister, he said, "It is natural for his supporters to have such a desire. Shivakumar also has a desire to become the CM. Till 2028 Siddaramaiah will be the CM and after Siddaramaiah (Shivakumar will become)." "He (Shivakumar) has also served and worked for the party. It is because of him and Siddaramaiah we (Congress) have 140 seats today (in the assembly).

"He (DKS) also has the desire to become the CM. We, too, wish that after Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar should become the CM. Till 2028 Siddaramaiah is CM, after that Shivakumar," he added.

There have been talks within state's political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, for some time now about the chief minister change later this year, citing "power-sharing" agreement involving CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently said he would continue in office for the full five-year term, subject to the Congress high command's decision.

Minister Khan said speculation about a Chief Minister change later this month is being created by the BJP, and there is no such thing. It is their creation to cover up factional rifts within their party.

"Shivakumar is our party president. During Dasara, Siddaramaiah had said he will continue as CM for five years. Shivakumar had concurred with it, and recently ex-MP D K Suresh (Shivakumar's brother) had said that Siddaramaiah will lead the party in 2028," he said.

Noting that everyone would abide by the Congress high command's decision, Khan, however, said his desire was that Siddaramaiah should continue as CM till 2028. "The Chief Minister's chair is not vacant..." Asked if the Cabinet shuffle was on the cards, he said it may happen and it would be decided by the high command.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the Deputy Chief Minister.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-a-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

