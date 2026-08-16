Karnataka PG Dental Admissions 2026: Registration Opens, Check Eligibility And Other Details

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online registration process for Karnataka PG Dental Admissions 2026. Candidates who want admission to postgraduate dental courses in Karnataka can now apply through the official KEA portal.

The admission process covers government dental colleges, government quota seats in private and minority dental colleges, and private seats in private dental colleges. The registration process began on August 14, 2026, at 11 AM. Candidates can submit their applications until August 17, 2026, at 11:59 PM.

The deadline for application fee payment is August 18, 2026, at 6 PM.

Karnataka PG Dental Admissions 2026: Eligibility

Admission to the postgraduate dental courses will be based on NEET MDS 2026 qualification. Candidates must meet the prescribed qualifying criteria to participate in the Karnataka admission process.

However, qualifying NEET MDS does not automatically make candidates eligible for every seat category. Karnataka eligibility, reservation rules and seat-specific conditions will also apply.

Candidates from outside Karnataka should note that they cannot claim reservation under Karnataka's reserved categories. They can participate subject to the applicable eligibility conditions and the minimum qualifying standard for the General category.

Karnataka PG Dental Admissions 2026: Documents Verification

Document verification is an important part of the admission process. Candidates should keep their academic, NEET MDS and category-related documents ready as required by KEA.

Applicants claiming reservation must ensure that their certificates meet the prescribed requirements. SC candidates, in particular, should check the required internal reservation classification and RD number details before applying.

Candidates should rely on the official KEA notices and information bulletin for the latest instructions.