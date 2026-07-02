"They Are Using Ethanol In Racing Cars": Oil Minister Hardeep Puri

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri todaysaid that ethanol is being used in racing cars and that the biofuel helps them accelerate the speed.

Puri defended the government's push towards greater biofuel blending while addressing the heavy financial toll on oil marketing companies amid recent global crude price volatility triggered by the Middle East crisis.

Puri said that mileage may drop a little with higher ethanol blends, but cautioned that "that could be because of many things."

"There is enough space for E-Vehicles, Bio-Fuel Mixed Vehicles etc," he said. India would look to move beyond the current E-20 fuel blend only "after enough number of tests have been conducted," he added.

The minister's comments came as state-owned oil marketing companies grapple with substantial losses. Oil companies suffered Rs 74,781 crore losses for selling petrol, diesel and LPG below cost for the period up to June 30, when global crude oil prices spiked in the wake of the Middle East conflict, Puri said.

The total under-recoveries on petrol, diesel and LPG reached Rs 1,88,871 crores during the April-June 2026 period.International crude oil prices have since moderated, yet companies are still processing stocks purchased at the height of the crisis.

"We are using the crude petroleum stock today that we had bought two months ago (at a price that existed two months ago)," the minister explained.

Asked about potential cuts in retail fuel prices, Puri described the prospect as hypothetical for now.

"If this (decline) continues for 2-3 months, we will see. But it is a hypothetical situation," he said.