No Withdrawal Of 52 Criminal Cases, Court Puts Karnataka Decision On Hold

The Karnataka government's decision to withdraw 52 criminal cases has been put on hold by the High Court. The matter will now be heard in August. The petition challenging the Cabinet's May 27 decision was filed by advocate and activist Girish Bhardwaj, who has said that the order is a "significant reaffirmation of the rule of law".

"The Congress government, through a Cabinet resolution, had misused Section 321 of the CrPC to withdraw serious prosecutions involving attacks on police personnel, damage to public property and incidents such as the Aland riots," Bhardwaj said.

"Withdrawing such cases sends a wrong message that people involved in violence can escape punishment for political reasons. The Karnataka government must remember that the police put their lives at risk to protect the public. If cases against those who attacked the police and destroyed public property are withdrawn, it will seriously affect the morale of the police force and reduce public faith in the justice system," he added.

"The law must be equal for everyone. Criminal cases should be decided in courts based on evidence, not withdrawn for political convenience," Bhardwaj said.

The BJP welcomed the High Court order and launched a fresh attack on the Congress government over its decision to withdraw the cases.

BJP MLA Sunil Kumar Karkala said, "The High Court has stayed the state government's 'case withdrawal' campaign. The interim stay on the state's decision to withdraw 52 cases -- including certain communal violence cases like the Ladle Mashak Dargah riot case in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district, as well as cases against several politicians -- is a slap in the face to the state government. I respect this decision of the court."

In May, the Karnataka cabinet had approved the withdrawal of 52 criminal cases, including several cases related to communal violence, protests and political agitations.

Among them were 13 cases connected to the 2022 Ladle Mashak Dargah clashes in Aland town of Kalaburagi district.

The violence had erupted after allegations that a Shivling inside the dargah had been desecrated. A group of Hindu activists attempted to enter the dargah to clean the Shivling, triggering stone-pelting and widespread tension in the area.

Several vehicles were damaged during the violence, including those belonging to government officials and political leaders. The car of Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba and the official vehicle of the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner were among those vandalised.

With the High Court's order, the state government's decision to withdraw the cases will remain on hold till the matter is taken up for hearing in August.