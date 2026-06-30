Karnataka To Review Free Power Scheme, Door-To-Door Verification From Tomorrow

The Karnataka government's review of beneficiaries under its flagship free electricity scheme is set to begin on Wednesday, with the Energy Department launching a statewide door-to-door verification drive.

The exercise will cover all beneficiaries of the Gruha Jyothi Yojane, introduced in July 2023 to provide up to 200 units of free electricity every month to eligible families.

As part of the verification process, meter readers and officials from the state's Electricity Supply Companies - BESCOM, MESCOM, HESCOM, GESCOM and CESC - will visit consumers' homes to validate records and update beneficiary details. The verification will be completed on-site using a mobile application and a declaration form.

The Energy Department has asked beneficiaries to keep the required documents ready for verification. These include Aadhaar card (for verification only), a passport-size photograph, voter ID card, PAN card, tenancy or rental agreement (wherever applicable), ration card and caste certificate.

Officials said the physical verification by meter readers is mandatory to complete the process and have appealed to consumers to cooperate with the visiting staff to ensure the exercise is completed smoothly.

The drive is part of the government's review of the scheme to ensure that only eligible beneficiaries continue to receive the free electricity benefit and that records remain updated.

The move, however, has drawn flak from the opposition, which claims it is an attempt to cut the number of beneficiaries and reduce costs.