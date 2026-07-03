She Was Sacked Day After Exposing Bengaluru Daycare Horror: Whistleblower's Son

Fresh details have emerged in the Bengaluru daycare abuse case, with Gautham, the son of whistleblower Sujatha, claiming that when his mother first told him about the alleged mistreatment of toddlers at the daycare, he advised her to record evidence.

He claims his mother secretly recorded the videos after witnessing alleged abuse of children.

The abuse came to light after videos allegedly showed caregivers at the Capgemini campus placing toddlers inside a washing machine, spraying water into their mouths using a toilet jet spray, locking them inside toilets to silence them, forcing them to sit on western-style commodes and threatening them whenever they cried.

The allegations have also raised serious concerns over the safety and monitoring of childcare facilities operating inside corporate campuses.

According to Gautham, Sujatha recorded three videos on June 21, 22 and 23, allegedly showing children being locked inside washrooms, water being sprayed on their faces, and toddlers crying in distress.

Gautham alleged that the daycare supervisor Manjula accused his mother of creating problems for staff who had been working there for four months. He further claimed that a staff member identified as Manjula ensured his mother was dismissed from her job on June 24, a day after the videos were recorded.

He also alleged that Manjula asked Sujatha to delete the videos. Fearing repercussions, Sujatha allegedly could not share the footage with anyone immediately because she was being followed by five members.

Police are questioning Sujatha as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged abuse at the daycare centre.

Earlier, Capgemini had announced the temporary closure of its on-campus day care facility in Bengaluru, saying that the health, safety and well-being of its employees and their families remain its foremost priority.

Police had registered an FIR at the HAL Police Station against five caregivers under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The accused were identified as Manjula, Vijayalakshmi, Bhavani, Sindhu and Bindu.

One of the five accused, identified as Vijayalakshmi, has been arrested while another has been detained by the HAL Police.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the case, and efforts are underway to trace the remaining absconding accused.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has asserted that the government has "zero tolerance" for crimes involving children and said daycare centres must strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including proper background verification of staff.

The Minister said the incident was "a matter of shame" and noted that both the Women and Child Welfare Department and corporate organisations have guidelines governing the operation of daycare facilities.

"What has happened is truly a matter of shame... More is expected from these global companies... It also damages our city -- what we call 'Brand Bengaluru'. So we will take action as per the report once it comes," Kharge said.