Inside <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Star Gaurav Gera's Mumbai Home: A Gadget Room, Art From Thailand

"Darling darling dil kyun toda, pee lo pee lo dudh soda," Mohammed Aalam, played by Gaurav Gera, won the audience over when they first saw him in Dhurandhar. Best known for playing Nandu in Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, the actor has also featured in Comedy Nights with Kapil and Mrs Pammi Pyarelal.

Though he spends most of his time in Delhi now, he recently invited Kamiya Jani, founder of Curly Tales, into his Andheri home, which she referred to as a bachelor's pad. From talking about Dhurandhar and his journey as an actor to making kadhi, aloo gobhi, and rice, he shared how he leads his life while hustling between Delhi and Mumbai.

Inside Dhurandhar Star Gaurav Gera's House

As the door opens, the house offers a warm welcome, with the kitchen on the right-hand side, white walls, and bright white light fixtures. The living room merges into the dining space. The sofa is in bluish-grey tones, with ample plants adding a splash of green and breaking the monotony of the usual white and blue palette.

He shared that he has been in Mumbai since 1998. He revealed that the purpose of buying a house in Andheri was that he had always lived in the area. From living on rent to owning a space, life has come full circle for him. "This area, I feel, I belong here," he said in the video, while referring to his current address in Oshiwara, Andheri.

Pointing towards a school of fish facing upwards, he shared the story of how he got it from Thailand. Gaurav said that he initially asked about the price and walked ahead, but then decided he had to have it because fish are associated with good luck. He got it wrapped in a television-style package to bring it home safely.

He also shared that since he lives in Delhi more than Mumbai, he ensured that his Mumbai house is equipped with just the essentials-everything that he needs. He used old decor items, changed the furniture, and spruced up the space a bit. His bedroom has a dedicated cabinet where he keeps his awards on display, along with some photos and a few books.

In another room, he has a computer and several high-tech gadgets. "I am heavily into gadgets, baaki mujhe ghar, gaadi, kapde-kisi bhi cheez ka shauk nahi hai [I am not much into houses, cars, clothes, etc.]," he said. Gaurav shared that he first started making video blogs in 2009, and the first video he uploaded of one of his characters was in 2010.

Since Gaurav is lactose intolerant, he does not add milk to his tea and instead uses milk powder. The actor also revealed that he cooks his own meals when he stays in Mumbai, but when he is in Delhi, he rests and enjoys what his mother and house help cook for him.

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