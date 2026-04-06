Inside Gaurav Taneja's Rs 10 Crore Gurugram Farmhouse: 200 Cows, <i>Achaar</i> Business

Gaurav Taneja, aka Flying Beast, is a bodybuilder, YouTuber, and entrepreneur. His brand, Beast Life, recently caught everyone's attention after they started promoting the world's first protein condom as its newest launch just days ahead of April 1. The caption for one of the posts read, "We're coming to upgrade your night performance." It was an April Fool's prank. An excerpt on the official website stated, "This prank is still smaller than the prank you play on your health every single day."

In a recent episode of Fun With Farah, Flying Beast revealed that he also owns a business called Rosier, under which he sells buttermilk, ghee, and achaar (pickle). He runs these businesses from his farmhouse, which he revealed in one of his videos to be his most expensive investment. In February 2024, Gaurav Taneja shared that his Delhi-NCR farmhouse cost Rs 10 crore.

Inside Gaurav Taneja's Rs 10 Crore Delhi-NCR Farmhouse

In Farah Khan's YouTube vlog, she took viewers inside Gaurav Taneja's farm. A luxurious property from where he runs multiple businesses, practises organic farming, and houses 200 cows, the farmhouse reflects a blend of tradition and sustainability.

A fun fact: All the indoor spaces feature lipai walls, plastered with cow dung. This is a traditional Indian technique where gobar paint is applied to ensure the home remains cool. It not only acts as a thermal insulator but is also a natural disinfectant.

As soon as Farah Khan entered the lounge area, she was surprised by the rustic charm of the space. However, she was taken aback when she learned that the walls were painted with cow dung, noting that there was no strong scent at all.

After relishing the buttermilk with Gaurav Taneja's family, she went on to explore the rest of the farmhouse, where she came across lemon and mango trees. Flying Beast later took her to the cowshed, where he revealed that he feeds and takes care of approximately 200 cows.

The entrepreneur added that he does not sell the milk directly, but instead uses it to prepare A2 cow ghee and butter. In addition, he sells buttermilk in large glass bottles. Next, he introduced the Main Hoon Na director to his pickle business, Ghar Ka Achaar, which operates under Rosier.

The video concluded with a warm gift exchange and Farah Khan enjoying litti chokha, a popular Bihari dish, with Gaurav Taneja and his family.

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