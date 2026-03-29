Gaurav Taneja's Beast Life Brand Unveils 'World's First Protein Condom'. Internet Smells April Fool's Prank

If you thought protein shakes were the peak of fitness innovation, think again, because the internet has just been served something wildly unexpected.

In a move that left social media both amused and confused, Indian fitness brand Beast Life dropped a Sunday surprise by announcing what it called the "world's first protein condom." Yes, you read that right, and no, the internet hasn't stopped laughing since.

Founded by content creator and fitness enthusiast Gaurav Taneja, Beast Life is known for its range of supplements. But this latest "product" reveal took things to a whole new and rather hilarious level.

The brand shared the announcement on Instagram with the cheeky caption, "We're coming to upgrade your night performance," instantly grabbing attention and raising eyebrows.

Internet Reacts

It didn't take long for the comments section to explode with jokes, puns, and disbelief. Social media users clearly had a field day reacting to the unusual claim.

One user wrote, "Beastlife performance in all departments." Another asked, "Is this whey isolate or just regular?" while someone else wondered, "What next-level thing can a brand do?"

The humour only escalated, with comments like "first in my bloodline to witness protein Condom," and "My comment was right, remember "proteindom"?" making the rounds. One user summed up the confusion perfectly by calling it "An innovative solution to a non-existent problem."

As the post continued to go viral, many users began to suspect that this might not be a real product after all, but a clever build-up to April Fool's Day.

Several comments reflected this theory. Users wrote, "April fool banane ka build up kiya jaa rha hai," and "April fool ki full planning," while others added, "Calm down, guys, it's #aprilfools day incoming." "Upcoming April Fool prank.", and "Seems like an April Fool prank."

So far, Beast Life hasn't confirmed whether the "protein condom" is real or simply a marketing stunt. But prank or not, it has certainly done its job and got everyone talking.

Not The First "Futuristic" Condom Idea

Interestingly, this isn't the first time condoms have made headlines for unusual innovation. A few years ago, German condom company Billy Boy teamed up with Innocean Berlin to launch Camdom, a "digital condom" app designed to prevent unauthorised recordings during intimate moments.

For now, all eyes are on the Indian brand. Is this a genuine innovation or just peak April Fool's energy? Either way, the internet is thoroughly entertained.

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