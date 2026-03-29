How A 68-Year-Old American Man Lost 23 Kg With One Exercise Machine

Staying healthy is never an option, but it's essential. While losing weight becomes more challenging with age, it is far from impossible. Proving just that, 68-year-old Al Esposito has showcased his remarkable weight-loss journey.

Wake Up Call

At 46, Al Esposito hit rock bottom while weighing his highest at 500 pounds (roughly 226 kgs). He felt embarrassed by how he looked and felt, and tried several types of diets with short-term benefits.

Finally, he opted for gastric bypass surgery. Speaking to the Men's Journal, he recalled, “Before surgery, they warn you that most people gain 20 per cent of their weight back. After having gastric bypass surgery, I lost approximately 200 pounds (roughly 91 kgs).”

The Ups and Downs

He added, “But over time, my bad habits began again, and the weight returned. I never added the exercise component, and my weight slowly moved back up to 340 pounds (roughly 154 kgs).”

In 2023, Al Esposito faced several consequences of his weight loss journey, including severe pain in his right knee, which even led to a doctor's recommendation for a knee replacement. He, however, didn't qualify for the surgery.

His BMI dropped to 47.4, while the required threshold is 40. To get the surgery, he needed to drop to 285 pounds (roughly 129 kgs). This is when he incorporated lifestyle changes, including an intermittent fasting protocol, GLP-1, and exercising for days. “I had some junk removed from my basement,” he said.

The Machine That Helped

By October 2024, he managed to get down to 285 pounds (roughly 129 kgs) and had his right knee surgery. And, finally, after completing physical therapy in February 2025, he resumed his weight-loss journey.

Someone told Esposito about using a rowing machine for weight loss. He did some research and bought one for himself. "I rowed my first workout on April 1, 2025, and I was 250 pounds (113.3 kg). Today, I am 200 pounds (90.7 kg)," he shared. He lost 50 pounds (approximately 23 kg) using a rowing machine.

He started with short sessions of under 20 minutes and gradually built up to longer workouts, eventually rowing for up to 90 minutes a day. Esposito now follows a structured yet sustainable routine. He sticks to a consistent eating window, having his first meal at noon and avoiding food after 8 pm, while maintaining strict portion control. He has eliminated added sugars and artificial substitutes from his diet but allows occasional drinks in moderation.

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