Fitness Influencer Shares How She Lost 14 Kg In 3 Months

Trying to lose weight can feel overwhelming, especially when nothing seems to work, and motivation is nowhere to be found. From stress eating to skipping workouts and feeling stuck in a cycle of guilt, many people silently deal with the emotional side of weight gain, too. But sometimes, all it takes is one honest moment with yourself to finally begin.

That is exactly what happened with content creator Swati Kishore, who recently shared her weight loss journey on Instagram. In just three months, she lost 13.5 kg, going from 121.5 kg to 108 kg. But more than the number on the weighing scale, it was her mindset shift that stood out.

How Swati Kishore Lost Almost 14 Kg In 3 Months

In her post, Swati opened up about feeling “totally hopeless and in despair” a few months ago. She admitted that she was stress eating constantly and was unsure if she would ever be able to start her fitness journey. Then one day, she decided to change things for herself.

Here's a breakdown of what helped her lose weight:

Completely cutting out junk food

Planning a proper diet and staying consistent with it

Eating simple, repetitive meals daily instead of constantly cheating or snacking

Slowly introducing movement into her routine by starting with walks

Adding gym workouts

Focusing on drinking a lot of water

Staying consistent even when things felt difficult.

The content creator also shared that once she got into a routine, “things started getting easy” on their own. That momentum helped her stay motivated and continue showing up for herself daily.

What makes her journey relatable is that it was not about fancy diets, extreme workouts, or unrealistic shortcuts. It was about small lifestyle changes done consistently. Swati mentioned that she still wants to lose 28 kg more, but for now, her transformation is inspiring many people online who may also be waiting for the “right time” to begin.

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