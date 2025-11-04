Govinda Slams Wife Sunita's "Get Pujas Done, Give Rs 2 Lakh" Remark Against Family Priest

Sunita Ahuja, actor Govinda's wife, is controversy's favourite these days. While her fans love her outspoken nature, she often finds herself in the middle of controversies. She has been in the limelight for her rumoured separation from Govinda.

But the latest controversy is around Pandit Mukesh Shukla, a revered astrologer and religious figure from Uttar Pradesh. When Sunita appeared for Paras Chabra's podcast, she made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla.

Govinda's Wife Sunita Ahuja Offended Pandit Mukesh Shukla

During the podcast, Sunita shared that Govinda spends lakhs on religious rituals. "We also have one in our house, Govinda's pandit (priest). He is also like this only - get pujas (prayers) done, give Rs 2 lakhs. I tell him that you should pray on your own, unka karaaya hua puja paath kuch kaam nahi aane wala hai (their rituals are not going to work for you)," she said.

"God will accept the prayers that you do on your own. I don't believe in all this. Even if I donate or do any good deed, I do it with my own hands for my karma. Darne wala darr jaata hai (The one who believes gets afraid)," she further added.

She even went on to say, "The circle that he sits in has fool writers that are less writers and more fools. They make him a fool and give terrible advice. He doesn't get good people, and they don't like me because I say the truth."

Govind Issues Apology

On November 4, 2025, Govind issued an apology in a video statement. He added that he has been consulting with Pandit Mukesh Shukla for years and considers him in high regard.

"My wife made disparaging remarks against Pandit Mukesh Shukla on the podcast, and I condemn them. My deepest apologies," he said on the video.

"Pandit Mukesh Ji and his family have been with me in tough times, and I respect him a lot," he added.

Govinda is expected to make a comeback with Len Den: It's All About Business, Bayan Haath Ka Khel, and Pinky Darling. The actor mentioned these projects on his last appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.

