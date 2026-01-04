<i>Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9</i>: Vijay Sethupathi Issues Red Card To VJ Paaru, Kamaruddin Over Sandra Incident

Popular star and Bigg Boss Tamil Host Vijey Sethupathi issued a red card to two contestants, Paru and Kamrudin, after a video surfaced showing Paru pushing fellow contestant Sandra out of a stationary car as part of a task on the show.

The clip, which has since gone viral on social media, has triggered sharp accusations of violence and renewed debate over the nature of tasks and behaviour encouraged on the reality television programme.

The red card would mean immediate eviction of these two contestants from the house.

In the video, Sandra is seen lying motionless on the ground moments after the incident. She is later lifted by fellow contestants and taken away for medical examination by the in-house doctor.

The visuals have raised concerns among viewers, with many questioning whether the task crossed the line from competitive aggression into physical harm.

The edited video, which NDTV has not independently verified, also shows several other contestants inside the house strongly condemning Paru's actions. Some contestants are seen accusing Sandra of "putting on an act", while others appear visibly disturbed by the incident.

Paru, however, justified her behaviour, stating that it was part of the game and citing previous instances on the show where similar levels of aggression were allegedly tolerated.

A source from Star Vijay Television, which airs Bigg Boss Tamil, told NDTV, "There was no violence. It was certainly an aggressive act as part of the show."

When specifically asked whether Sandra had sustained any injuries or if there was a formal complaint, the source responded in the negative, saying, "No."

A show owned by Endemol.Shine, a global company, Bigg Boss Tamil is currently in its ninth season, hosted by popular actor Vijay Sethupathi for the second consecutive year. He took over hosting duties from Kamal Haasan, who helmed the show for seven straight seasons.

Over the years, the show has frequently courted controversy, with high-pressure situations forcing some contestants to exit prematurely. Past seasons have also drawn criticism for misogynistic remarks, intense psychological stress and, in one instance, an alleged attempt at suicide by a participant.

The programme has also faced sustained criticism from political and social groups for allegedly contributing to a degradation of public values, objectifying participants, and cashing in on intimacy, inappropriate dressing and behaviour. These accusations have consistently been denied by the show's makers.

Velmurugan, chief of the Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, has led several protests against Bigg Boss Tamil over the years, demanding stricter regulation or an outright ban on the programme.