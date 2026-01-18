<i>Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9</i> Winner: Divya Ganesh Lifts The Trophy, Takes Home Rs 50 Lakh Cash Prize

After days of high-voltage drama, intense tasks, and emotional moments, Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 has officially come to an end, crowning actor Divya Ganesh as the winner.

The Vijay Sethupathi-hosted reality show concluded on a grand note, bringing down the curtain on a season that kept viewers hooked for over three months.

Launched on October 5, 2025, the ninth edition began with 20 contestants, with four additional participants joining later as wildcard entries. As the weeks progressed, alliances shifted, rivalries intensified, and personalities were put to the test, ultimately narrowing the competition down to four finalists - Divya Ganesh, Sabarinathan, Vikkals Vikram, and Aurora Sinclair.

A Memorable Finale

The grand finale saw Divya Ganesh emerge victorious, lifting the coveted Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 trophy and securing a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Along with the prize money, she was also rewarded with a brand-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris. Sabarinathan finished as the first runner-up, while Vikkals Vikram and Aurora Sinclair were declared the second and third runner-ups, respectively.

The finale event, which began at 6 pm, was telecast live on Vijay Television and streamed on JioHotstar, drawing massive viewership and fan reactions across social media platforms.

In the days leading up to the finale, folk music artiste Gana Vinoth Kumar exited the show after reportedly opting for the money box task, taking home Rs 18 lakh.

Season 9 also marked Vijay Sethupathi's second consecutive stint as host, following his successful debut in the previous season. Before him, the show was helmed by Kamal Haasan for seven seasons since its inception in 2017.

