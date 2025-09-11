<i>The Conjuring, Baaghi 4, Bengal Files</i> Box Office Report Day 6: Films Struggle With Weekday Blues

There's been no substantial growth for the last Friday releases - The Conjuring: Last Rites, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4, and Vivek Agnihotri's The Bengal Files. All three films are struggling against the weekday blues.

What's Happening

On Wednesday, The Bengal Files minted Rs 1 crore, taking the total to Rs 10.25 crore.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 4 earned Rs 2.25 crore on Wednesday, with the total now standing at Rs 42 crore.

The Conjuring: Last Rites, which had a better opening compared to the other two, minted Rs 3.25 crore, bringing the total to Rs 64.25 crore.

About The Bengal Files And Baaghi 4

The Bengal Files is the third instalment in Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy, following the National Award-winning films The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). It stars Mithun Chakraborty, Saswata Chatterjee, Anupam Kher, Priyanshu Chatterjee, and Darshan Kumar.

NDTV reviewed the film, writing, "This lesser known bloodied chapter about Indian history needed a much more nuanced filmmaking. The imagery is in your face and the performances are screechy and over the top."

The Baaghi franchise, which established Tiger Shroff as a leading action hero, failed to create magic with its fourth instalment.

"Shroff, of course, has the chops to plunge headlong, with his action hero poise intact, into spitfire sequences and give them all he has - and then some. But what can an actor do when what is on paper is only superficially visceral and does not pack the sort of punch that can inject some credibility into the protagonist's exploits," film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in his review for NDTV.

About The Conjuring: Last Rites

The Conjuring: Last Rites, directed by Michael Chaves and written by Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, is the ninth instalment in The Conjuring Universe. Based on the true-life investigations of the Smurl haunting, the film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who reprise their roles as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, alongside Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy.