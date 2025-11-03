After India's Women World Cup Win, Smriti Mandhana's Fiance Palash Muchhal Says, "Am I Still Dreaming?"

The Indian women's team left fans delighted after they won their maiden ODI World Cup title by beating South Africa. The summit clash was held on Sunday, November 2, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Now, cricketer Smriti Mandhana's boyfriend, filmmaker-music composer Palash Muchhal, cheered for his ladylove over clinching the extraordinary feat. He posted a photo on Instagram with Smriti, where the couple was seen flashing joyous smiles inside the stadium.

In the snap, Smriti Mandhana has the Indian flag draped around her shoulders as she holds the coveted World Cup trophy. Meanwhile, Palsh Muchhal wraps his arm around the cricketer. “Am I still dreaming?” read the side note.

A few days ago, Palash Muchhal dropped another picture on Instagram, congratulating Team India's win against Australia. In the image, Smriti Mandhana and the other players were seen celebrating the victory. They jumped in joy and got emotional after the nail-biting finish.

"This part of my life right here is called... happiness,” the caption said.

Last month, Palash Muchhal confirmed his wedding to Smriti Mandhana. At the State Press Club event, the singer was asked to speak about his bond with the cricketer.

To this, Palash Muchhal, who is from Indore, replied, “She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that is all I want to say. I have given you the headline.”

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana reportedly started dating in 2019. The duo have always kept their relationship private, only making it Instagram official last year.

According to a report by the Times of India, Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding celebrations will kick off on November 20. “The wedding will take place in Sangli, Maharashtra,” added the report.

Palash Muchhal is known for composing music for several Bollywood films along with his sister Palak Muchhal. At present, he is shooting for his directorial venture, Raju Bajewala. The film features Avika Gor of popular TV serial Balika Vadhu and Chandan Roy, who gained recognition with the web series "Panchayat", in the lead roles.