Smriti Mandhana Jumps In Joy After India Wins Women's World Cup Semis, Boyfriend Palash Muchhal Says, "This Part Of My Life Is Happiness"

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate Team India as they entered the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final after a historic win against defending champions Australia. Among them was filmmaker-singer Palash Muchhal, who is also cricketer Smriti Mandhana's boyfriend.

What's Happening

Palash Muchhal re-shared a post on his Instagram handle that showed Smriti and the Indian team celebrating their victory - jumping in joy and getting emotional after the nail-biting finish.

The caption read, "This part of my life right here is called... happiness."

Background

After defeating Australia by five wickets in the semifinal, India is now set to face South Africa in the final on Sunday.

It was a record-breaking performance by the Indian women's team, who chased down a massive total of 339 runs - the highest-ever successful run chase in women's ODI cricket.

Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur were the stars of the match, forming a crucial partnership that helped India reach the target with nine balls to spare. Smriti served as the vice-captain.

Earlier this month, during an interaction at the State Press Club on Friday, Palash Muchhal confirmed his wedding to Smriti. Palash, who hails from Indore, was asked about his bond with Mandhana and memories associated with her.

"She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say," he told reporters. The 30-year-old music director then quipped, "I've given you the headline."

"My best wishes are with Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti (Mandhana). We always want the Indian cricket team to win every match and bring glory to the country," Muchhal added.

Palash Muchhal, who is known for composing music for several Bollywood films along with his sister Palak Muchhal, is currently shooting for his directorial venture, Raju Bajewala. The film stars Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor and Panchayat actor Chandan Roy in lead roles.

