Amitabh Bachchan Showers Praise On Team India After Women World Cup Win: "So Much Pride"

Big B couldn't hold back his excitement after India's women's cricket team created history by lifting their first-ever ICC Women's World Cup trophy.

The legendary actor, known for his love for sports, joined millions of Indians in celebrating the team's glorious win against South Africa in a thrilling final on Sunday.

Bachchan took to his X account on Sunday to share his excitement, adding how proud the country feels and calling the victory a moment of immense "pride."

"T 5552 - jiit gye !!! India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !! So much pride you have brought for us all .. CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!!," read his X account.

Take a look

T 5552 - जीत गये !!! ????????????????

India Women Cricket .. WORLD CHAMPIONS !!

So much pride you have brought for us all ..

CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS CONGRATULATIONS !!!!

???????????????????????????? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 3, 2025



Coming to the match, South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

A 52-run stand between skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (20 in 29 balls, with two fours) and Deepti Sharma took India beyond the 200-run mark. A final flourish by Deepti (58 in 58 balls, with three fours and a six) and Richa Ghosh (34 in 24 balls, with three fours and two sixes) helped India reach 298/7 in their 50 overs. Ayabonga Khaka (3/58) was the leading wicket-taker for SA.

During the run-chase, a fifty-run stand started things for SA, with Tazmin Brits (23 in 35 balls, with two fours and a six) being the first victim. Eventually, despite skipper Laura Wolvaardt's dominance, the golden arms of Shafali Verma (2/36) and Shree Charani reduced SA to 148/5.

Wolvaardt had a 61-run stand for the sixth-wicket with Annerie Dercksen (37 in 35 balls, with a four and two sixes), which slowly started to rebuild pressure on India. Wolvaardt (101 in 98 balls, with 11 fours and a six) continued her red-hot form, bringing up her century after having registered 169 against England in the semifinal just a few days back.

However, a game-changing spell from Deepti removed both set batters and had Proteas struggling at 221/8. She became the first Indian woman with a WC final four-fer. Deepti (5/39) eventually managed to convert it into a fiver, as India made history to win their maiden WC title by bundling out SA for 246 runs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)