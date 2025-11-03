Sonakshi Sinha Recalls Zaheer's Mother Telling Her "<i>Tu Sahi Ghar Pe Aayi Hai</i>"

Sonakshi Sinha has opened up about her lovely bond with her mother-in-law. The actress, who married her longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal last year, revealed that she lives with her in-laws and even goes on vacations with them.

Sonakshi recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's YouTube channel, Bharti TV. During a conversation with the hosts, she shared that Zaheer had asked her whether she wanted to live separately after marriage. Her answer was a prompt no.

Zaheer Iqbal Asked Sonakshi Sinha If She Wanted To Live Separately After Marriage

“Zaheer had asked me before marriage if I wanted to live separately from my in-laws, but I said no. I told him, ‘I'll live with them; if you want to go, you go,'” she recalled.

Speaking about her equation with Zaheer's mother, the Dabangg actress confessed that neither of them knows how to cook.

“I don't cook at all. My mother cooks so well, and her only problem is that her daughter doesn't know how to cook. My mother-in-law also doesn't know how to cook, and she says that you got married in the correct house. She said, ‘Don't worry, tu sahi ghar pe aayi hai (you've come to the right house)'. I'm fond of eating, but not cooking,” shared Sonakshi.

Sonakshi Sinha Goes On Holidays With Her In-Laws

Elsewhere in the conversation, the 38-year-old confirmed that her in-laws also accompany her and Zaheer on holidays. “They're all very chill, and they have a lot of fun together. It's a very close-knit family,” she disclosed.

Last year, Sonakshi and Zaheer sat for an interview with Galatta India. During the interaction, the couple was surprised by an audio clip of Zaheer's parents.

In the audio, Zaheer's mother heaped praise on her daughter-in-law. She said, "Hey, Sona! Just wanted to tell you how happy and blessed we are to have you as our daughter now. Seeing you and Zaheer so happy together makes us feel that you're truly meant to be. You have a heart of 'asli sona (real gold)'. You've given us so much love and respect, and I cannot think of anyone better for Zaheer.”

Workwise, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in the horror mystery Nikita Roy. She will be next seen in Jatadhara, to be released on November 7, 2025.