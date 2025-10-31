The Internet Is Furious After Pregnant Katrina Kaif's Private Photos Surface Online, Sonakshi Sinha Calls It "Shameful"

Actress Katrina Kaif, who is expecting her first child with husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, has become the target of an invasive media incident.

What's Happening

In a recent development, an entertainment portal came under heavy criticism after publishing private photos of the actress.

The images, reportedly taken without consent, showed Katrina relaxing on the balcony of her Mumbai residence.

The move triggered massive outrage online, with many calling it a serious violation of her privacy during pregnancy.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha was among the first to call out the portal for its actions.

Reacting to the post, she wrote, "What is wrong with you'll????? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform???? You'll are nothing less than criminals. Shameful."

The Internet Reacts

Fans also voiced strong disapproval across social media, expressing anger over the incident and urging media platforms to act more responsibly. Comments poured in from users calling the act "disgusting" and "unethical."

A comment read, "This is not reporting. It's harassment."

A user wrote, "Absolutely shameful to photograph someone inside their home."

While a user commented, "Pregnancy is such a personal phase. Give her the dignity she deserves," another wrote, "What happened to basic decency?"

"Disgusted. This should be illegal," yet another comment read, adding, "She's always been private, this invasion is unacceptable."

Neither Katrina Kaif nor Vicky Kaushal has commented on the leaked images so far.

Background

The couple had announced their pregnancy in September through a joint social media post. In the picture, both were dressed in white, with Vicky gently holding Katrina's baby bump.

The actress captioned the post, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Katrina and Vicky married in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The event was attended by close friends and family, including Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sharvari Wagh, and Malavika Mohanan.