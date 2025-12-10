Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal To Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Bollywood Celebs Who Became Parents In 2025

The year 2025 was special for many Bollywood stars as they stepped into a new chapter of life - parenthood. From Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the list is long.

Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul became parents to a baby girl on March 24. The couple shared the news with a simple post: "Blessed with a baby girl."

Later, they revealed her name with a touching message alongside a picture holding their little one: "Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah - Gift of God."

Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra

On July 15, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced the arrival of their daughter. Their post read: "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

The couple later shared a glimpse of tiny feet and revealed her name: "From our prayers, to our arms - our divine blessing, Saraayah."

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha And Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan

October brought double joy to Bollywood. On October 19, Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha welcomed a baby boy. Their heartfelt post read, "And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First, we had each other; now, we have everything."

Later on, the couple later revealed his name and wrote, "Jalasya rupam, premasya svarpam - tatra eva Neer. Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him 'Neer' - pure, divine, limitless."

Just weeks earlier, on October 5, Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan also became parents to a baby girl. Sharing a heartwarming pic, they wrote, "The tiniest hands and feet, but the biggest part of our heart, Sipaara Khan."

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal and Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa

November was a month of celebrations. On November 7, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed a baby boy. Their post read: "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. November 7, 2025. - Katrina & Vicky."

Later in the month, on November 15, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa announced the birth of their daughter with a sweet message. It was also their wedding anniversary. The power couple wrote, "We are over the moon. God has blessed us with a baby girl."

2025 was truly a year of love and new beginnings for Bollywood's favourite couples.