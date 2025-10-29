Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Proposed To Zaheer Iqbal Just A Month After Meeting Him: "It Was An Instant Click"

Sonakshi Sinha opened up about her love story with husband Zaheer Iqbal on the latest episode of Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle on Prime Video. The actress appeared on the show alongside celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, where they shared candid laughs, fashion confessions, and personal anecdotes. But it was Sonakshi's revelation about her relationship with Zaheer that truly stole the spotlight.

Sonakshi Knew Zaheer Was 'The One'

Recalling how she fell in love, Sonakshi revealed that her connection with Zaheer was instant and undeniable. "When I saw him, it was an instant click. I just knew that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with this guy. In a month, I told him I'm going to marry you only, and then 7 years later, we did get married."

The 'No Stylist' Wedding Look

When it came to her wedding, Sonakshi took a deeply personal route. She ditched stylists and designer labels, opting instead for something close to her heart. "This is always a vision that I've had for myself. I wanted to be something that I can remember for the rest of my life. So I said, you know what, I'll wear my mom's sari. And I went to my mom, and I told her, 'Ma, just show me your saris.' Within 5 minutes, I selected the sari that I wore, which was a beautiful chikankari, off-white sari."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024. They chose this date because it holds special sentimental value for them. It is the same date they first spent significant time together back in 2017 during a screening and afterparty of Salman Khan's movie Tubelight.

Their wedding was an intimate ceremony held in Mumbai with close family and friends, followed by a star-studded reception.

