Zaheer Iqbal's Mom On Daughter-In-Law Sonakshi Sinha: 'Cannot Think Of Anyone Better For Him'

Image was post on Instagram. (Image courtesy: aslisona)

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who got married last month in an intimate ceremony, recently sat for a chat for a chat with Galatta India whereby the couple was surprised with an audio clip of Zaheer Iqbal's parents talking them. In the audio, Zaheer's mother could be heard saying, "Hey Sona (Sonakshi)! Just wanted to tell you how happy and blessed we are to have you as our daughter now. Seeing you and Zaheer so happy together makes us feel that you are truly meant to be. You have a heart of 'asli sona (real gold)' only. You have given us so much love and respect; and I cannot think of anyone better for Zaheer." His father added, “God bless both of you all, love you, take care, be happy always.”

In the same interview, when asked about keeping their wedding intimate, Zaheer Iqbal said, "I wanted to elope.... just bounce to the country and go somewhere, get married, and come back; but I got to know that wedding is not valid in India... like you can't go to Las Vegas and get married, it is not allowed." Sonakshi added, "So that plan was cancelled; and I always wanted a very intimate wedding. And he (Zaheer) is okay as long as his most important people are there, which is our friends and family that were present at the signing."

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who married on June 23, hosted a grand reception at the Mumbai restaurant, Bastian, the same day.