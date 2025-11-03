Why Internet Wants <i>Chak De 2</i> On India's World Cup Win And Amol Muzumdar

Eighteen years ago, Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan in Chak De! India got redemption as the coach of the Indian women's hockey team after the ragtag squad trumps the favourite Australian side in a nailbiter of a penalty shootout of the World Cup final.

On Sunday, Amol Muzumdar, the coach of the Indian women's cricket team, became the real-life Kabir Khan when the Women In Blue clinched their first-ever World Cup title after thrashing South Africa by 52 runs in an emotionally-charged match in Mumbai.

While opportunity was snatched from Chak De! India's Kabir Khan after he was labelled a traitor, having lost a crucial match to Pakistan in his heyday, Amol Muzumdar, as a young player, never got to make his international debut despite scoring over 11,000 runs in First-Class cricket.

Both Kabir Khan and Amol Muzumdar came back with a vengeance, turned their energies into becoming coaches, and made a winner out of their teams, both reel and real that weren't frontrunners as the winner in the respective World Cups.

And that iconic victory could not have come on a better day. The entire city was already upbeat celebrating the 60th birthday of Shah Rukh Khan. The rains failed to put a dampener on both the India versus South Africa final as well as SRK's landmark birthday celebrations.

Kabir Khan was moved to tears when his team emerged winners, Amol Muzumdar too had tears in his eyes. (Cue: Maula Mere Lele Meri Jaan)

And, as often it is today, social media didn't skip a beat in drawing parallels between Amol Muzumdar and Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan from Chak De! India.

After Team India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, won the final, a cricket and film buff on X pitched a proposal for a Chak De! India sequel that would bring the story of Amol Muzumdar and Indian Women's Cricket Team's maiden win to the screen.

"Here is the perfect script for a Chak De! India sequel," he wrote.

Writer Sumit Purohit, best known for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Srikanth, said Team India's winning campaign at the ICC Women's World Cup final has "every element of a great film" it it.

This is also the story of Amol Muzumdar, one of the finest domestic players, once compared to Tendulkar but who never played for India. Now, as a coach, he wins a World Cup with the women's team.

Here are a few more reactions comparing Amol Muzumdar to Shah Rukh Khan's Kabir Khan from Chak De! India.

Amol Muzumdar - the man who scored mountains of runs but never got to play for Team India.

Years later, he stands tall as coach, watching India's women lift the World Cup on home soil.

winning the wc on srk hbd this is literally the perfect reaction video for the match

Are Yash Raj Films and Chak De! India director Shimit Amin listening?

