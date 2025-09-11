Akshay Kumar Warns Reporter Over <i>Gutka</i> Question At <i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Trailer Launch: "Main Bol Raha Hoon..."

Akshay Kumar was recently in Kanpur to unveil the trailer of Jolly LLB 3, along with Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. At the event, a reporter questioned him about his views on "gutka" consumption and its association with Kanpur, as depicted in the film. The actor's response has now gone viral online.

What's Happening

Akshay Kumar was asked about his experience shooting for Jolly LLB 3. However, what triggered him was when he was asked to share his opinion on Kanpur being linked with gutka.

At first, Akshay Kumar replied, "Gutka nahi khana chahiye (One should not consume tobacco)."

When the reporter tried to steer the conversation back to the "gutka" topic, Akshay responded, "Nahi, nahi... Interview mera hai ya tumhara? Aap mere muh mein words nahi dalenge... Main bol raha hoon, gutka khana bura hai, that's it. Next question. (Is this my interview or yours? Chewing tobacco is bad, that's it.)"

Fans were impressed with his answer; one person reacted, "Wow, what an answer," while someone else wrote, "Best Actor."

About Jolly LLB 3

Besides Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, with Saurabh Shukla as the ever-irritated judge, the film also features Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas essays the role of a grieving mother. Ram Kapoor also has a cameo role.

In A Nutshell

Akshay Kumar recently schooled a reporter who asked him about the gutka association with Kanpur. The actor warned the reporter not to put words into his mouth.

ALSO WATCH | Jolly LLB 3 Trailer: An Epic Courtroom Face-Off Between Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Amid Chaos And Drama