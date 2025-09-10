<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Trailer: An Epic Courtroom Face-Off Between Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Amid Chaos And Drama

Fans are incredibly excited for the return of the courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 led by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The trailer was unveiled earlier today, setting the tone for the drama and chaos that await in a courtroom battle - and the answer to who the real Jolly is.

What's Happening

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return in the third installment of Jolly LLB. Akshay featured in the second film, while Arshad shared screen space with Boman Irani in the first.

In the trailer for the upcoming installment, there is constant bickering between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as they try to prove who the real Jolly is.

Akshay Kumar finds himself in a fix over a complicated situation and is on the wrong side of the case.

Their arguments leave Saurabh Shukla, who plays the judge, extremely flustered.

While the comedic streak continues, there is also a plot thick with courtroom drama that forms the essence of the franchise.

Just like its previous installment, Jolly LLB 3 also addresses societal issues with a blend of wit and humour.

The trailer launch took place in two cities-Kanpur and Meerut. Akshay Kumar, representing Kanpur, unveiled the trailer there, whereas Arshad Warsi did the honours in Meerut.

About Jolly LLB 3

Besides Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, with Saurabh Shukla as the ever-irritated judge, the film also features Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas essays the role of a grieving mother. Ram Kapoor also has a cameo role.

In A Nutshell

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 trailer has raised audience expectations. A courtroom drama mixed with humour and wit is on its way, as the trailer offers a glimpse into the film, which is set to release in theatres on September 19, 2025.

ALSO READ | Court Rejects Plea Against Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsis's Jolly LLB 3: "Nothing Objectionable"