<i>Jolly LLB 3</i> Trailer: An Epic Courtroom Face-Off Between Akshay Kumar And Arshad Warsi Amid Chaos And Drama

Fans are incredibly excited for the return of the courtroom comedy-drama Jolly LLB 3 led by Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi. The trailer was unveiled earlier today, setting the tone for the drama and chaos that await in a courtroom battle - and the answer to who the real Jolly is.
What's Happening
- Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return in the third installment of Jolly LLB. Akshay featured in the second film, while Arshad shared screen space with Boman Irani in the first.
- In the trailer for the upcoming installment, there is constant bickering between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi as they try to prove who the real Jolly is.
- Akshay Kumar finds himself in a fix over a complicated situation and is on the wrong side of the case.
- Their arguments leave Saurabh Shukla, who plays the judge, extremely flustered.
- While the comedic streak continues, there is also a plot thick with courtroom drama that forms the essence of the franchise.
- Just like its previous installment, Jolly LLB 3 also addresses societal issues with a blend of wit and humour.
- The trailer launch took place in two cities-Kanpur and Meerut. Akshay Kumar, representing Kanpur, unveiled the trailer there, whereas Arshad Warsi did the honours in Meerut.
About Jolly LLB 3
Besides Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, with Saurabh Shukla as the ever-irritated judge, the film also features Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. Gajraj Rao plays the antagonist, while Seema Biswas essays the role of a grieving mother. Ram Kapoor also has a cameo role.
In A Nutshell
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 trailer has raised audience expectations. A courtroom drama mixed with humour and wit is on its way, as the trailer offers a glimpse into the film, which is set to release in theatres on September 19, 2025.
ALSO READ | Court Rejects Plea Against Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsis's Jolly LLB 3: "Nothing Objectionable"