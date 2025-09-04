Court Rejects Plea Against Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsis's <i>Jolly LLB 3</i>: "Nothing Objectionable"

A division bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice Brij Raj Singh reviewed the released teaser and trailers of Jolly LLB 3 and passed the verdict that there was nothing objectionable.

Petitioner Jay Vardhan Shukla argued that the film depicts the legal profession in a poor light. He further submitted that the trailer and the teaser, widely circulated on various social media platforms, have already impacted the practising lawyers' minds and caused harm to the juidiciary.

"The derogatory portrayal in the Jolly LLB 3 series discourages persons from joining the legal profession and creates disillusionment among law students, thereby affecting the future of the justice delivery system," the Court was told.

In response, Deputy Solicitor General SB Pandey said that the petitioner had not filed any representation before the competent authority regarding the film. It was further argued that, under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, those aggrieved by online content must first approach the intermediary or publisher. Agreeing with the Union of India's objection, the Court dismissed the petition.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi were summoned by a Pune Civil Court in connection with a petition filed against their upcoming film Jolly LLB 3, scheduled for release on September 19.

Advocates Wajed Khan (Bidkar) and Ganesh Mhaskhe filed a petition alleging that the film's teaser portrays lawyers and judges in a disrespectful manner.

The first film from the franchise released in 2013. Directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film stars Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla and revolves around the early life of Advocate Jagdish Tyagi, also known as Jolly, and focuses on his attempt to earn six innocent labourers their justice and his journey against the monopolistic behavior of the rich and judicial corruption.

Jolly LLB 2 came four years after its release. Akshay Kumar plays the titular character, Jagdishwar Mishra, replacing the 2013 film's lead actor, Arshad Warsi, while Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Kumud Mishra, as well as Saurabh Shukla, who reprises his role from the 2013 original.