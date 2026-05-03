"At 18, I Took My First Sanyas": Ruby Bhatia on Choosing Spirituality Over Fame

Former VJ Ruby Bhatia, once a prominent face of Indian television in the 1990s, has opened up about her journey from early fame to a life shaped by spirituality and self-discovery.

Known for hosting shows like BPL Oye and the Filmfare Awards, she stepped away from the spotlight at the height of her popularity.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation on the Veriinteresting Podcast, Ruby reflected on how her inclination towards spirituality began at a young age and gradually influenced the course of her life.

She said, "At 18, I took my first sanyas. I said I don't want anything from this life. I was ambitious, and I thought the highest ambition one can have is moksha. Even at that age, I felt the highest purpose of life is moksha, so I turned towards spirituality and started studying philosophy."

Soon after, her life took an unexpected turn. She added, "At 20, I came to India and got overnight success. It was strange - I had renounced everything, and yet everything was given to me."

"I Got Divorced Because I Wasn't Ready"

Ruby married singer Nitin Bali at the age of 22, but the marriage ended within a few years. "At 22, I got married, and within two to three years, I got divorced because I wasn't ready."

In her mid-twenties, she became associated with ISKCON, a phase she describes as fulfilling. "Around 25, I joined ISKCON and was very happy for five to six years. I would take all that devotion into my shows, and as soon as work ended, I would return to ISKCON and recharge. That balance worked very well for me."

However, family concerns eventually led her to step away from that path. "My family became concerned - they felt I was getting too deeply involved in devotion and kept asking about marriage and children. Eventually, I had to leave ISKCON, which was very painful."

"I'm Someone Who Needs God"

Following this, Ruby experienced a difficult period in her life. "At 30, I had a complete nervous breakdown. Without ISKCON, I became dysfunctional. I am someone who needs God - if God is there, I understand life; if not, nothing makes sense."

Despite having professional success, she said she felt unfulfilled. "I had everything - name, fame - but I wasn't happy. So I decided to find the truth."

Her search led her to interact with several spiritual leaders, including Dalai Lama, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru and Mata Amritanandamayi. "I met the Dalai Lama, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sadhguru and Mata Amritanandamayi. I compared all the teachings and was searching for the highest teaching available to mankind."

She eventually found direction in the teachings of Paramahansa Yogananda. "When I came to Paramahansa Yogananda and the SRF-YSS lessons, I felt this is the truth. I left everything and focused only on meditation. I felt it could take 10-15 lifetimes to realise God. For two years, 24/7, I was only meditating."

During this time, she withdrew almost completely from the outside world. "If I stepped out to the market, I would come back restless and unable to meditate. So I stopped going out completely - I wanted nothing, only my meditation to be right. That became my discipline and focus."

After years of intense practice, Ruby said she found a sense of balance and gradually re-engaged with life. "After two years, I felt I had done enough. I could now continue my kriya without meditating all the time. Before returning to public life, I decided to serve in the ashram."

It was during this phase that she met her current partner. "I met Ajit, a fellow volunteer, and the moment we met, we knew. We were friends first, and eventually, we got married."

Now 52 and a mother of two, Ruby has shifted her focus towards life coaching. She said her aim is to make her work accessible.

"Now I am 52, and I want whatever life I have left to do something meaningful. I have been doing life coaching for women for 25 years, often without charging. I charge very little now because if I say Rs 1 lakh, nobody will come. I have kept it at Rs 1,000 for a starting one-month program, Rs 3,000 for six months, and Rs 5,000 for a year. This is my fee structure. If I get two or three clients in a day for Rs 1,000, that is good for me - it comes to around Rs 1 lakh a month."

