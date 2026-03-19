How <i>Dhurandhar</i> Actors Shot Rehman Dakait's Death Scene: "Aditya Dhar Said, 'Cry Like Your Father Has Died'

As Dhurandhar 2 gears up for its theatrical release on March 19, actors Rajat Arora and Vikramm Bhambri have revisited one of the most talked-about moments from the first film, the emotional death scene of Akshaye Khanna's character, Rehman Dakait.

Actors Recall Filming Rehman Dakait's Death Scene

The first part of Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar and headlined by Ranveer Singh, emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of 2025.

Among its many highlights, Akshaye Khanna's portrayal of Rehman Dakait stood out, with his death scene leaving a strong impact on audiences.

Speaking to FilmyGyan, Rajat Arora shared how director Aditya Dhar guided them through the emotionally intense sequence.

He said, "I had asked Aditya Sir if I should remove my contact lens, because it's difficult to cry with it. I had to perform an emotional scene; the brief he gave us was that - he is like your father, you are in Rehman Dakait's gang, he is like a father figure. So, how would you feel when your father dies? You have to bring the same feelings and emotions. Cry as your father has died."

He added that Dhar wanted every actor in the frame to feel the weight of the moment.

He added, "Aditya sir had said that everybody who is in the frame should be able to emote that someone very close to you has died. Which is why everyone in that scene got noticed, and maybe people liked that too."

'We Didn't Use Any Glycerine'

Vikramm Bhambri, who played Shakeel in the film, also spoke about preparing for the scene and maintaining emotional restraint.

He said, "We used to get the script for that day in the morning, and reading it, we would get an idea that we were shooting Rehman Dakait's death scene. For me, getting into the zone is very important after I read the script. I knew we could not howl and cry; we had to emote subtly. We had to keep in mind not to overplay or underplay, just be in that zone. We didn't use any glycerine for that scene."

Rajat, who played Mukka, further revealed that he often took cues from co-actor Danish Pandor's process.

He shared, "Danish used to take 10-15 minutes to become normal after an emotional scene. He would be in that zone even after the cut. I used to adapt that from him."

Strong Buzz Around Dhurandhar 2

The sequel, also directed by Aditya Dhar, has already generated significant buzz ahead of its release. According to trade reports, the film has earned Rs 86.80 crore in advance bookings, with over 17 lakh tickets sold so far.

It has received an A certification from the CBFC and has a runtime of 3 hours 55 minutes.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, and Rakesh Bedi, all reprising their roles.