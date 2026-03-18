<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Reviews Call Ranveer Singh 'Backbone, Soul And Lifeline Of The Sequel'

Early reactions to Dhurandhar: The Revenge have started pouring in as the film began its paid previews on March 18, and the response so far points to a massive cinematic spectacle led by Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a detailed review on X, calling the sequel a complete entertainer that delivers across all fronts. He wrote, "#Dhurandhar2 is CINEMA AT ITS BEST... Delivers on every front - scale, drama, emotions, action, performances and impact... Take a bow, #AdityaDhar - sure-shot EPIC BLOCKBUSTER. #Dhurandhar2Review."

Speaking about the high expectations riding on the sequel, he added, "The expectations from the sequel to #Dhurandhar were naturally sky-high... Thankfully, #DhurandharTheRevenge not only meets those mammoth expectations - it surpasses them by leaps and bounds."

Taran Adarsh went on to praise the director's vision and storytelling. "Director #AdityaDhar returns with a vision that is bigger, sharper and far more ambitious... While the first part laid the foundation, #DhurandharTheRevenge elevates the narrative to an entirely new level."

Highlighting the emotional depth of the film, he said, "What truly makes #DhurandharTheRevenge stand out is its emotional core... Beneath the spectacle lies a powerful story of courage, resilience, revenge and justice - elements that linger long after the screening ends."

He also credited the film's screenplay for keeping audiences hooked. "The screenplay is the film's backbone - tightly written, fast-paced and loaded with goosebumps-inducing moments... Just when you feel the film has reached its peak, it raises the bar yet again."

The climax, according to him, leaves a lasting impact. "The climax deserves special mention - explosive, emotional and immensely satisfying... In fact, the final moments will leave you speechless - that's the kind of impact the film has when you exit the auditorium."

Calling the performances top-notch, Taran Adarsh singled out Ranveer Singh. "#RanveerSingh delivers a towering act, portraying strength, intensity and vulnerability with equal finesse... He is the backbone, the soul and the lifeline of the sequel... Easily THE BEST performance of his career."

He also hinted at surprises in store for viewers. "Now for the big question: Who is Bade Saab?... Get ready to be shocked. Also, a powerful actress makes a striking cameo appearance."

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also shared his thoughts after watching the film, describing it as a game-changer for Indian cinema. He wrote, "After last night's watch of #Dhurandhar2, in terms of its sheer cumulative impact every which way-whether on expected collections, audience euphoria, social influences, grammar-breaking cinematic style, and above all the psychological audio-visual punch-it will be a Sholay x 100 level of magnificence, bound to make all the greatest films from Mughal-e-Azam onwards look like TV serials."

He further added, "This is the birth of a new cinematic order and the ruthless extinction of everything that ever existed before in the previous world of cinema..,"

RGV even went on to compare its impact with global filmmakers. "The very spelling of the word director will start from @adityadharfilms's name, and it will be prudent and wise for even Steven Spielberg and Christophar Nolan to drop everything they're doing and catch #Dhurandhar2 first day first show."

After last nights watch of #Dhurandhar2 in terms of it's sheer cumulative impact in every which way , whether on it's expected collections , audience euphoria , social influences , cinematic grammar breaking , and above all the psychological audio visual impact , it will be a… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 18, 2026

Audience reactions on X have also been largely positive. One user described the film as, "A bold, ambitious, and gripping cinematic spectacle. The first half, spanning over two hours, is exceptionally engaging. It establishes the world, characters, and conflict with precision while maintaining a tight grip on the audience's attention. Ranveer Singh delivers a commanding performance, embodying Hamza Ali with intensity and conviction. His presence is magnetic, making every scene impactful."

#Dhurandhar2 - FIRST REVIEW ⭐⭐⭐/5

A bold, ambitious, and gripping cinematic spectacle.

The first half, spanning over two hours, is exceptionally engaging. It establishes the world, characters, and conflict with precision while maintaining a tight grip on the audience's… pic.twitter.com/OZ3zgT0Oef — Nikhil Nandan (@ArjunRao999) March 18, 2026

Another review echoed similar sentiments, stating, "#Dhurandhar2 doesn't just meet expectations,it surpasses them by a HUGE MARGIN. In every aspect, the film turns out to be bigger, better, and far more engaging than Part 1. Style, substance, drama, thrills, and patriotism - this one has it all, and how!"

#DhurandharTheRevenge - REVIEW



A GAME-CHANGING, INDUSTRY-SHAKING PHENOMENON.



Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 4.5 Stars) #Dhurandhar2 doesn't just meet expectations,it surpasses them by a HUGE MARGIN. In every aspect, the film turns out to be bigger, better, and far more engaging than… pic.twitter.com/TkW2PEx2qW — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 18, 2026

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar 2 releases in theatres tomorrow, with paid previews scheduled for today. Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in the second instalment.

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