<i>Dhurandhar</i> Musician Says Aditya Dhar Believed In Him Long Before The Hit Album

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has been in the news for all the right reasons since last year. Now with Dhurandhar: The Revenge in theatres, the excitement refuses to dial down. One of the many things that has received rave reviews about the film is its solid background score and album. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev has now opened up about how Aditya Dhar believed in him long before there was any music album to his credit.

What's Happening

In a conversation with Filmfare, Shashwat Sachdev said, "I met Aditya Dhar in 2016. Right around the time I met Rhea Kapoor, I met him because he was making a film called Raat Baki, which eventually became Dhoom Dhaam. And I had not done anything then. There was zero released music under my name. He still believed in me. He still loved me for who I was. And he was so sure about me and my work, as unsure and as unclear as I am today about myself."

He continued, "He wanted me to score Uri, and I didn't want to. He really believed in me. He is also a very important and special kind of landmark for me in Mumbai."

Shashwat Sachdev's Dhurandhar 2 Compositions

Shashwat Sachdev did a stellar job on the music composition for Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar. Blending modern beats with classics, from Ramba Ho to Monica O My Darling. The film had 11 tracks, each elevating the narrative significantly.

Other artists such as Hanumankind and Jasmine Sandlas also received notable recognition for their powerful music score.

Internet Reactions To Dhurandhar 2

From paid preview shows to the first day of release, social media platforms have been flooded with viewers sharing their excitement, praise, and detailed reviews of the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller.

Fans and cinephiles alike have been hailing the film for its scale, intensity and performances. One viewer wrote, "Bigger, darker, deadlier. This one HITS HARD..! A cinematic spectacle packed with high moments, brutal action and whistle-worthy scenes."

Another user commented on Aditya Dhar's direction, saying, "This is an Aditya Dhar movie. The way he crafted Ranveer, Arjun, Madhavan, Akshay, Sanjay, Sara, Rakesh ji, Saumya, Gaurav and Danish-storyline, performances, presentation and music-it's the idea that makes this story simple."

Ranveer Singh's performance, in particular, has triggered an outpouring of admiration online. One user praising the actor wrote, "'Give him the Oscar already'-not something you hear often for a performance in Indian cinema, but that's exactly the kind of noise #RanveerSingh is generating with #DhurandharTheRevenge. And watching him, you get why."

Another post described the film's narrative ambition, stating, "Dhurandhar 2 is not just a film, but a complete blueprint of a high-level operation. Every step moves forward like a puzzle and delivers a massive explosion at the end. This film shows that war is won not just with a gun, but with the mind."

Background

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge released in theatres on March 19, with paid previews beginning on March 18.

The film features Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and Sara Arjun.

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