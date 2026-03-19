Bowled Over By "Bigger, Darker, Deadlier" <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>, Internet Screams "Give Ranveer Singh The Oscar Already"

- Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19 and received strong early reactions
- The film stars Ranveer Singh with Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and others
- Viewers praised the film's scale, intensity, direction, performances, and action sequences
The wait is finally over. Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated film Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19, and early reactions suggest the sequel has made a thunderous impact. From paid preview shows to the first day of release, social media platforms have been flooded with viewers sharing their excitement, praise, and detailed reviews of the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller.
Dhurandhar 2 X Reviews
Fans and cinephiles alike have been hailing the film for its scale, intensity and performances. One viewer wrote, "Bigger, darker, deadlier. This one HITS HARD..! A cinematic spectacle packed with high moments, brutal action and whistle-worthy scenes."
Bigger, darker, deadlier. This one HITS HARD ..!— DIPANKAR (@Sharma_d005) March 19, 2026
A cinematic spectacle packed with high moments, brutal action & whistle-worthy scenes. 🔥💣
This is cinema on steroids. 🔥💥#dhurandhar2
#dhurandhar2review#adityadhar #Dhurandhar2#dhurandhartherevenge#ranveersingh pic.twitter.com/l0K3muqbZP
Another user commented on Aditya Dhar's direction, saying, "This is an Aditya Dhar movie. The way he crafted Ranveer, Arjun, Madhavan, Akshay, Sanjay, Sara, Rakesh ji, Saumya, Gaurav and Danish-storyline, performances, presentation and music-it's the idea that makes this story simple."
This is an Aditya Dhar movie— Qwert (@Qwert1855611) March 19, 2026
The way he crafted
Ranveer, Arjun, Madhavan, Akshay, Sanjay
Sara, Rakesh Ji, Saumya, Gaurav , Danish
Storyline
Performances
Presentation
Music
It's Idea which make this story simple#Dhurandhar2Review
Ranveer Singh's performance, in particular, has triggered an outpouring of admiration online. One user praising the actor wrote, "'Give him the Oscar already'-not something you hear often for a performance in Indian cinema, but that's exactly the kind of noise #RanveerSingh is generating with #DhurandharTheRevenge. And watching him, you get why."
“Give him the Oscar already” — not something you hear often for a performance in Indian Cinema, but that's exactly the kind of noise #RanveerSingh is generating with #DhurandharTheRevenge. And watching him, you get why. #Dhurandhar2Review @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/EMq9hqt3TS— Aakash Kumar (@aakashkmr) March 19, 2026
Another post described the film's narrative ambition, stating, "Dhurandhar 2 is not just a film, but a complete blueprint of a high-level operation. Every step moves forward like a puzzle and delivers a massive explosion at the end. This film shows that war is won not just with a gun, but with the mind."
🔥 #Dhurandhar2Review— Shakti Singh Parihar (@aviparihar1) March 19, 2026
“धुरंधर 2” सिर्फ एक फिल्म नहीं, बल्कि एक हाई-लेवल ऑपरेशन का पूरा ब्लूप्रिंट है
हर कदम एक पहेली की तरह आगे बढ़ता है और आखिर में जबरदस्त धमाका करता है 💥
ये फिल्म दिखाती है कि जंग सिर्फ बंदूक से नहीं, दिमाग से जीती जाती है 🧠⚡#SpyThriller #aviparihar1
About Dhurandhar 2
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.
Also Read: Aditya Dhar Posts A Dhurandhar 2 Spoiler Before Release, With A Wink