Bowled Over By "Bigger, Darker, Deadlier" <i>Dhurandhar 2</i>, Internet Screams "Give Ranveer Singh The Oscar Already"

The wait is finally over. Aditya Dhar's much-anticipated film Dhurandhar 2 was released in theatres on March 19, and early reactions suggest the sequel has made a thunderous impact. From paid preview shows to the first day of release, social media platforms have been flooded with viewers sharing their excitement, praise, and detailed reviews of the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller.

Dhurandhar 2 X Reviews

Fans and cinephiles alike have been hailing the film for its scale, intensity and performances. One viewer wrote, "Bigger, darker, deadlier. This one HITS HARD..! A cinematic spectacle packed with high moments, brutal action and whistle-worthy scenes."

Another user commented on Aditya Dhar's direction, saying, "This is an Aditya Dhar movie. The way he crafted Ranveer, Arjun, Madhavan, Akshay, Sanjay, Sara, Rakesh ji, Saumya, Gaurav and Danish-storyline, performances, presentation and music-it's the idea that makes this story simple."

This is an Aditya Dhar movie



The way he crafted

Ranveer, Arjun, Madhavan, Akshay, Sanjay



Sara, Rakesh Ji, Saumya, Gaurav , Danish



Storyline

Performances

Presentation

Music



It's Idea which make this story simple#Dhurandhar2Review — Qwert (@Qwert1855611) March 19, 2026

Ranveer Singh's performance, in particular, has triggered an outpouring of admiration online. One user praising the actor wrote, "'Give him the Oscar already'-not something you hear often for a performance in Indian cinema, but that's exactly the kind of noise #RanveerSingh is generating with #DhurandharTheRevenge. And watching him, you get why."

“Give him the Oscar already” — not something you hear often for a performance in Indian Cinema, but that's exactly the kind of noise #RanveerSingh is generating with #DhurandharTheRevenge. And watching him, you get why. #Dhurandhar2Review @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/EMq9hqt3TS — Aakash Kumar (@aakashkmr) March 19, 2026

Another post described the film's narrative ambition, stating, "Dhurandhar 2 is not just a film, but a complete blueprint of a high-level operation. Every step moves forward like a puzzle and delivers a massive explosion at the end. This film shows that war is won not just with a gun, but with the mind."

About Dhurandhar 2

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar 2 has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, alongside Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.



Also Read: Aditya Dhar Posts A Dhurandhar 2 Spoiler Before Release, With A Wink