<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Celebrates 100 Days In Theatres With '<i>Honsla Eendhan Badla</i>' Post

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, Dhurandhar 2 was released in cinema halls on March 19. Dhurandhar 2 is the sequel to Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is celebrating a milestone today as the Ranveer Singh-starrer completed 100 days in theatres since its release on March 19. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Aditya Dhar directorial has earned Rs 1,813.38 crore in worldwide gross collections.

The official Instagram handle of production banner Jio Studios shared the update on Friday.

The post read, "100 days since theatres echoed with 'Honsla Eendhan Badla'."

How Dhurandhar's Massive Success Had No Impact On Aditya Dhar

Back in April, Yami Gautam has opened up about how the success of the films has impacted her husband, filmmaker Aditya Dhar, and her perceptions. She also spoke about how Bollywood is leaning more towards strong scripts.

Yami Gautam told Grazia India, "Nothing has changed us as people. That also comes from Aditya and the kind of person he is - very unaffected and extremely humble. I've seen him through different phases: there are highs and lows and vulnerable phases, but it's not like during that phase we expressed our frustration or let it out."

She continued, "Both of us are extremely thankful to God. For us, spirituality is very important; we believe in the Almighty. Good things happen to good people. What's meant for you may be delayed but never denied."

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025 and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. The franchise featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles.

Dhurandhar 2 sees the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) in the Lyari gang world of Pakistan's Karachi after the death of Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first part of the film. The viewer gets an insight into how Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian spy on a secret mission in Pakistan, became Hamza Ali Mazari.

Dhurandhar 2 also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera.

Also, Dhurandhar: Raw and Undekha (Part 1), the extended and uncensored version of the first film was released simultaneously on Netflix and JioHotstar. It released internationally on May 15, 2026 and in India, on May 22, 2026. The uncut and BTS version of the sequel Raw & Undekha - The Revenge premiered on JioHotstar on June 4 and streamed on Netflix on June 19.

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