Singer Rishabh Tandon's Wife Olesya Shares First Post After His Death, Reveals Details Of Last Rites

Singer-actor Rishabh Tandon, also known as Faqeer, died in Delhi on Tuesday after suffering a heart attack. He was 35 years old.

A source close to the family told NDTV, "He died last night after a heart attack. He was in Delhi since August as his father was not well."

Wife Olesya's Emotional Tribute

Following his untimely death, Rishabh's wife, Olesya Nedobegova, shared an emotional post on Instagram, along with a series of pictures of the two.

Mourning her husband's death, she wrote, "I can't find the words... You left me ..... My beloved husband, friend, partner... I swear I'll make all your dreams come true... You're not dead, you're with me, my soul, my heart, my love, my king."

In a separate post, Olesya shared details of his final rites. She announced that the funeral will take place on October 24 at 12 p.m. at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in Jangpura, Delhi.

Her heartfelt statement read, "A life lived with FULL POWER - full of laughter, love and a heart that touched everyone he met. Join us in celebrating the incredible life and memories of our beloved Rishabh, whose smile and spirit will live on forever in our hearts."

A Cross-Cultural Love Story

Rishabh Tandon had married Olesya Nedobegova, who hails from Russia, and the couple lived in Mumbai.

In an earlier interview with the Times of India, Rishabh had said, "Life after marriage has been quite exciting, especially since my wife, Olesya, is from Russia. Of course, we've faced some challenges with language barriers and cultural differences, but the love language we share has helped us navigate through these hurdles."

The couple got married in 2019.

