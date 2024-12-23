Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Introduce Daughter Dua To The Media In A Private Event

The latest pictures of Bollywood's favourite couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone from an event are going viral on the internet. But what is so special about these pictures?

Ranveer and Deepika hosted an informal meet-and-greet gathering at their residence today where they introduced their daughter Dua Padukone to the paparazzi for the first time.

The news was shared by a Deepika Padukone fan page.

Even though Dua's pictures were not shared by any pap page or publication, the pictures of her parents from the event flashing their million-dollar smiles have surfaced on the internet and they are going viral.

While Deepika looked radiant in a peach-coloured maxi dress with halter-neck, Ranveer sported a sober all-white look. Deepika kept her hair open and looked graceful even without makeup.

Check out the pictures here:

On Diwali, the actor couple shared their daughter's first picture on Instagram and also revealed her name in the same post.

"Dua Padukone Singh," Ranveer and Deepika wrote in a joint post. In the picture, they offered a glimpse of her tiny feet in a red ethnic outfit.

The newest parents in town also explained the meaning of their daughter's name in the same post, and added the reason behind why she was named so.

"'Dua' : meaning a Prayer," read the caption. "Because She is the Answer to our Prayers. Our hearts are filled with Love & Gratitude. Deepika & Ranveer," it further read.

