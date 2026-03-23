Rakesh Bedi As Shakuni Mama To Shirani's Doraemon, <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Memes Go Viral Online

Social media is a fun place to be after a film's release, as viewers consume spoilers wrapped in hilarious memes and go down the rabbit hole of endless fan theories. After Dhurandhar: The Revenge hit theatres on March 19, 2026, Instagram and X were flooded with memes that will leave you rolling on the floor laughing.

From calling the movie Ranveer Singh's revenge for what Mukesh (played by Arjun Rampal) did to Shanti Priya (played by Deepika Padukone) in Om Shanti Om to sharing spoilers without giving context, the internet can't get over the Dhurandhar fever.

However, if you haven't watched Aditya Dhar's film yet, please note that spoilers lie ahead.

Major Iqbal's Ammi Is Not Happy With Him

Shirin Sewani, an actor and digital content creator, posted a reel two days ago in which she played Major Iqbal's mother. She was seen reprimanding him, with slightly less colourful language than Suvinder Vicky, who played the on‑screen father of Arjun Rampal's character. At one point, she cautioned him with the iconic dialogue, "Yeh naya Hindustan hai, ghar me ghusega bhi or marega bhi."

In another meme, Major Iqbal's father is shown making fun of him from hell. Since he was paralysed below the waist, he was at the mercy of his son, who eventually killed him. However, Hamza, aka Jaskirat, killed him by cutting his legs below the knees and blasting him inside a kerosene tanker.

Everyone's Obsession With Ranveer Singh's Lustrous Hair

Whether or not you've watched the Dhurandhar films, it's hard not to be envious of Ranveer Singh's lustrous hair. Some memes initially crowned Deepika Padukone as the queen of hair flips, but after watching Hamza Ali Mazari, many are now ready to pass the title to him.

Nidhi J G, a popular content creator who goes by Aunty Funny Hai on Instagram, posted that the mother inside her often calls out to Hamza when he flaunts his locks, "Idhar aa puttar, tel laga ke choti bana du [Come here, son. I will apply oil on your locks and make pleats."

Another creator shared an animated version of Hamza with long locks, standing in front of a mirror and blow‑drying his hair, while several hair‑care products lay scattered on the table in front of him.

India's Favourite Footballer And Driver

Hirav Mehta, who played a rebel from Balochistan, shared a meme of himself sitting in a car just moments before colliding with SP Choudhary Aslam's vehicle. The meme featured a split image of Danish Pandor as Uzair Baloch.

The caption of the read, "India's favourite footballer and driver." This was a reference to Uzair Baloch playing with the severed head of Arshad Pappu, portrayed by Ashwin Dhar.

Dhurandhar-Mahabharata Connection

While there is no direct connection between Dhurandhar and the Hindu epic Mahabharata, viewers haven't been able to resist comparing Rakesh Bedi's Jameel Jamali to Shakuni Mama. Many memes feature split images of Rakesh Bedi and Praneet Bhatt, who famously played Shakuni Mama.

The caption reads, "Done ne mere bachche, mere bachche karke pura saamrajjye khatam kar dia [Both kept saying my kids, my kids, and destroyed an entire kingdom]."

Dhurandhar Fever Takes Over Brands

Brands are also not spared from the Dhurandhar fever. Amul recently featured Ranveer Singh on one of the posters. The caption read, "Maska mein hai Doodh andar, Amul super hit butter!"

Fanta featured Rakesh Bedi. The caption read, "Bachcha hai tu mera, ye le Fanta pee!"

Shirani Turns Into Doraemon

A meme calling Bimal Oberoi's Shirani 'Doraemon' has also gone viral. Fans can't stop laughing at how helpful he was to Hamza Ali Mazari. From supplying guns to planning attacks on SP Choudhary Aslam and Major Iqbal, Shirani stood by Hamza like a true brother.

One of the memes on X referred to him as BlinkIt in connection with Hamza Ali Mazari.

Blinkit for Hamza pic.twitter.com/qhKRQLyVUt — Harshit Sharma (@Sharmajikaputtr) March 21, 2026

Viral Dhurandhar Reels

Naveen Kaushik, who played Donga, shared a hilarious reel with his cat. The caption read, "Apni billi ko bataya ki Hamza ne Baloch gang ke saath kya kiya... tabse aise ro raha hai."

Krupali Shah, a content creator, shared a reel of how a maid acts after watching Dhurandhar 2.

Another user shared a reel of himself in distress, and the caption read, "Bhai vo Yalina or Zyaan ko bhi India le aata to chinta khatam ho jati [If Hamza (Jaskirat) brought Yalina and Zyaan to India, we would not have been in stress].

Also Read | Hamza Ali Mazari's Lyari Home In Dhurandhar 2 Is A Luxury Property In Punjab's Amritsar