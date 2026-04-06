Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In A Custom Gaurav Gupta Mogra Saree In Mumbai

One Hindi film actor you can count on to serve looks, irrespective of the occasion, is Alia Bhatt. Whether it's the red carpet of Cannes or a meeting with Sadhguru in Chennai for a spiritual session, she knows how to make her presence felt without saying a word.

On April 5, Alia Bhatt hosted an event in Mumbai, for which she opted to wear a stunning saree designed by none other than Gaurav Gupta. The custom piece not only took our breath away but was also a blend of chic and grace.

Alia Bhatt Stuns In A Gaurav Gupta Mogra Saree

Priyanka Kapadia Badani, a creative director and stylist, took to her Instagram and shared Alia Bhatt's images in the bespoke saree. She highlighted that it was a Gaurav Gupta creation.

The ivory saree was otherwise plain, except for the borders, where pearls were strung together to create the illusion of hundreds of mogra flowers tied on a thread. Photo: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Kapadia Badani/ Instagram

The ivory saree was otherwise plain, except for the borders, where pearls were strung together to create the illusion of hundreds of mogra flowers tied on a thread. Alia Bhatt pleated the pallu, which went over her left shoulder, and featured a short train behind.

As for the blouse, it was a masterpiece boasting intricate embroidery with pearls. The sleeveless piece had a sleek back and a V-neckline at the front. Perfectly complementing it were the actor's choker necklace and studs.

For her hair, she opted for soft waves and left it open to frame her face, while cascading over her shoulders. For the makeup, the Jigra actor kept it minimal with pink tones, a touch of shimmer on the eyeshadow for glam, and rosy pink lips.

Alia Bhatt Turns Heads In A Black Tuxedo

At the event, Alia Bhatt changed her outfit. From the mogra saree, she slipped into a sharp black tuxedo paired with a crisp white shirt. The tailored fit of the vest and blazer, and the structured wide-leg pants, redefined power dressing.

Alia Bhatt redefined power dressing in a black tuxedo. Photo: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

Tying the whole look together was a black tie and a studded tie pin. She did not change her hairstyle, but the outfit switch completely transformed her look.

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