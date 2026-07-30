<i>Spider-Man Brand New Day</i> X Review: Tom Holland Wins Hearts, Internet Calls It A 'Must-Watch'

After months of anticipation, Spider-Man: Brand New Day finally arrived in cinemas on July 30. The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe marks Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and early reactions suggest the film has struck a chord with audiences.

Many viewers have praised its storytelling, grounded approach, and action sequences, with several calling it one of Holland's strongest outings as the web-slinger. Here's what moviegoers are saying about the film on social media.

One user wrote, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is everything a Spider-Man film should be. Not only is it street-level, but New York City feels like a character itself. Tom Holland's performance was amazing. In fact, the entire cast was great. And the web-swinging! I just have so many good things to say about it."

Another user wrote, "#SpiderManBrandNewDay is the first MCU Spider-Man film that truly feels like a Peter Parker story. The film starts as a simple street-level superhero story but gradually becomes more personal. It explores Peter's loneliness, grief and the pressure of constantly choosing Spider-Man over himself. Because his emotions drive the story, most of the key moments land well. A few subplots could have been handled better, but the film feels less formulaic and more heartfelt than previous MCU Spider-Man films."

"Tom Holland delivers his best performance as Spider-Man, balancing humour, innocence and pain with ease. Jon Bernthal is highly effective, Zendaya makes an impact despite limited screen time, and Sadie Sink stands out. Destin Daniel Cretton directs the action and web-swinging sequences with energy and clarity. It is a visually exciting film, but more importantly, one that finally understands both Spider-Man and Peter Parker."

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a must-watch," wrote another user.

One tweet read, "A thoroughly enjoyable theatrical experience. And for those of us who grew up with Marvel, it's another emotional chapter in a universe that has been a part of our lives for years.

Some films are watched simply to see how they turn out. Others are worth watching purely for the theatrical experience. Spider-Man: Brand New Day belongs in the latter category."

The user added, "The film's biggest strength is its grounded and realistic approach. Instead of being just another larger-than-life superhero spectacle, it focuses on Peter Parker's personal life, making his journey feel even more relatable."

The action sequences are outstanding. The impressive visual effects and powerful background score elevate every major moment. And when Hulk makes his appearance, the entire cinema erupts."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the fourth installment in the MCU's Spider-Man film series. Alongside Tom Holland, the film stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal and others in prominent roles.



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