Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Buy Luxury Apartment Worth Rs 18.29 Crore In Mumbai's Versova

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have added another premium property to their growing real estate portfolio.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the celebrity couple has purchased a luxury apartment worth Rs 18.29 crore in Mumbai's Versova.

As per the report, the apartment is located in the Godrej Skyshore residential project in Andheri West. The home measures 2,644 sq ft and is situated on one of the higher floors of the building. It also comes with an additional exclusive area of 316 sq ft and three dedicated parking spaces.

Over the years, Virat and Anushka have invested in premium homes in Mumbai, Gurugram and Alibaug.

One of Virat's most talked-about property deals was a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Worli. The cricketer had reportedly booked the 7,171 sq ft, four-bedroom apartment on the 35th floor in 2016 for around Rs 34 crore.

However, reports later claimed that he cancelled the booking, making it one of the most discussed celebrity real estate deals that never went through.

Virat also owns a lavish 10,000 sq ft home in DLF Phase 1, Gurugram. The property, reportedly worth around Rs 80 crore, is said to feature a private swimming pool, a modern gym and several other luxury amenities.

The couple has also made significant investments in Alibaug. They reportedly purchased more than five acres of land in Zirad village near Awas Beach for around Rs 37.86 crore. According to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the deal involved two adjoining land parcels spread across nearly 21,010 square metres.

This came a few years after Virat and Anushka bought an eight-acre plot in Alibaug for around Rs 19 crore in 2022.

Virat and Anushka got married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in 2017 before hosting grand receptions in India. They are parents to daughter Vamika and son Akaay. While reports have claimed that the family has moved to the UK, the couple has not publicly confirmed where they currently live.