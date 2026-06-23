Birthday Bash On Assam Bridge Lands 14 In Legal Trouble, Luxury Cars Seized

A late-night birthday celebration held on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge in Assam's Guwahati has sparked legal action after videos of the event circulated widely on social media, drawing criticism over public safety and misuse of a vital transport corridor.

The controversy erupted after footage showed a group of people gathering on the bridge in the early hours of June 22, decorating a section of the roadway with balloons and other party materials while several vehicles remained parked on the bridge during the celebration.

Following the circulation of the video, police launched an inquiry and identified the event as a birthday celebration organized by Goutam Boruah, a resident of North Guwahati, for his wife Karabi Boruah on her 42nd birthday. Investigators found that the gathering took place around 12:10 am and involved a number of friends and associates.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Bharalumukh Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to acts that could endanger public safety and obstruct public movement. The case was registered as Bharalumukh Police Station Case No. 79/2026, and an investigation was initiated.

As part of the probe, police questioned Goutam Boruah, Karabi Boruah and twelve others who were allegedly present during the celebration. Investigators are examining the circumstances under which the gathering was organized on the bridge and whether any laws governing public safety and traffic movement were violated.

During the investigation, authorities also identified and seized four vehicles believed to have been used by the participants. The vehicles include a Land Rover Defender, a Mahindra Scorpio, a Honda City and a Mercedes-Benz. The seized vehicles have been taken into police custody and are being treated as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police officials stated that the inquiry is continuing and further evidence is being collected to determine the role and responsibility of each individual involved. Authorities have indicated that appropriate legal action will follow based on the findings of the investigation.

The incident has once again raised concerns over unauthorized gatherings on public infrastructure, particularly bridges and highways, where such activities can pose serious risks to commuters and road safety.