Assam To Monitor Individual Collection Of Flood Relief Funds

The Assam government will begin the final assessment of flood-related losses across the state from Friday, paving the way for compensation to affected families, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

Addressing reporters in Guwahati, Sarma said relief operations have now entered a new phase, with road connectivity restored to all flood-hit areas. Unlike the initial days of the disaster, when many villages remained cut off, the administration is now in a position to reach every affected locality and carry out rehabilitation work.

Against this backdrop, the Chief Minister appealed to individuals and organisations not to raise money from the public in the name of flood relief and then distribute assistance under personal or organisational banners.

"If anyone wants to help, they should either spend from their own resources or hand over the contribution to the government. There is no need to collect money from the public separately," he said.

Sarma also made it clear that no one should be pressured into making donations. He said the Assam Police have been directed to act against any instance of forced collection of flood relief funds from shopkeepers, traders or members of the public.

"Nobody has the right to compel people to donate. If such complaints come to us, the police will take necessary action," he said.

The Chief Minister said people affected by the floods can now approach the district administration directly for assistance as government teams have access to every affected area.

He added that officials will begin the final verification of damage from Friday. Once the exercise is completed, compensation will be released to eligible beneficiaries in accordance with government norms.

The state has been carrying out relief and rehabilitation work in several flood-affected districts over the past few weeks following one of the season's worst spells of flooding.