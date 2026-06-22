CUET UG Result 2026 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results for the Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 anytime soon on its official portal, cuet.nta.nic.in. The exam body released the CUET final answer key today, June 22, 2026. Candidates must note that the CUET UG result 2026 will be based on the final answer key declared on the NTA's website.

The NTA conducted the CUET UG examinations from May 11 to 31 and June 6 to 7, 2026, across 321 examination cities. The CUET UG provisional answer key was released on June 9, 2026, along with the question paper and recorded responses of the candidates. Candidates were offered a total of 37 subjects, comprising 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one General Aptitude Test (GAT).

As per the official record, a total of 15,68,867 unique candidates registered for the CUET UG 2026. Applicants must note that the role of NTA is confined to registration, conduct of the test, hosting of answer keys, inviting challenges, finalising answer keys, preparing and declaring results, and hosting the score card.

According to the official document, the merit list will be prepared by participating universities and organisations for Undergraduate admissions. Students can use the CUET UG 2026 scorecard for the 2026-27 admission cycle.

Last year, the CUET Undergraduate results were declared on July 4, for the exams held from May 13 to June 4. In the previous examination cycle, the final answer key PDF was released on July 1.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CUET UG Result 2026, Participating Universities, Admission Process

