Why Keir Starmer Resigned: Behind UK's 6th Premature PM Exit In 10 Years

The United Kingdom is on course to get its seventh premier in a decade as Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his exit after helming the Labour government for nearly 23 months. Speaking outside 10 Downing Street today, Starmer said he will step down as the UK Labour Party leader.

"I will remain in post as prime minister until the contest is complete, and I will do everything I can to ensure an orderly handover of power," he added.

His resignation follows days of uncertainty and calls for him to step down. However, until the weekend, he insisted he would fight off the challenges. Despite being pulled down by scandals and high-profile resignations, he had stated he would remain in the top post.

His resignation now paves the way for the seventh British prime minister in 10 years.

Keir Starmer Resigns: Live Updates

Why Did Starmer Resign?

Starmer's resignation wasn't sudden. The pressure had been building within his Labour party over the months. Upset over his leadership, the lawmakers of the centre-left outfit wanted him to hand over the power and leave.

The discontent stemmed from a striking downfall of the party's popularity since Starmer took office following a landslide victory in July 2024. The lawmakers desperately wanted to undo that.

Read: Six Prime Ministers In 10 Years, 44 Days, One Lettuce: The UK's Queue

The Labour Party is concerned over losing liberal voters to the rising Green Party while facing challenges from the Nigel Farage-led anti-immigration Reform UK party.

There is a reason even for this decline in popularity. Starmer has struggled on all administrative fronts, be it economic growth or cost-of-living. His premiership had been faltering due to stagnant living standards and repeated missteps.

He made it worse when he appointed scandal-tainted former MP Peter Mandelson as the UK ambassador to the US. Mandelson was sacked after his links emerged with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein, but the damage was already done.

US President Donald Trump had earlier linked his expected exit to the twin issues of immigration and renewable energy.

Despite the criticism, he earned praises too, in some cases. One of his notable roles was rallying European support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, and efforts to mitigate the Iran war impact.

Who Will Succeed Starmer?

The Labour Party is yet to elect Starmer's successor. One of the most notable frontrunners is Andy Burnham, who recently won a special election for a Parliament seat. Having joined the Labour Party at 15, he had been the Mayor of Great Manchester since 2017.

Read: Who Is Andy Burnham? The Man Who Could Replace Keir Starmer

Due to be sworn in as a member of Parliament today, Burnham's campaign had been focused on challenging Starmer as the leader of the party and the country.

However, him becoming the next PM is not certain.

Former health secretary Wes Streeting, who had earlier criticised Starmer's leadership, had intended to contest if there's one.

6 PMs In 10 Years

Starmer is the sixth British prime minister in a decade to opt for a premature departure. His announcement came a day before the 10th anniversary of the Brexit referendum, when the Brits came together to vote for leaving the European Union (EU).

Before him, there was Conservative leader Liz Truss, who lasted less than one and a half months. Rishi Sunak served as the prime minister for 20 months. Boris Johnson preceded him, and Theresa May before that, who was sunk by Brexit. Before them all was David Cameron, who introduced the Brexit referendum.