Keir Starmer Resignation Live Updates: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday he is stepping down as leader of the governing Labour Party and will leave office within weeks, scarcely two years after being elected in a landslide.

Starmer says he will remain caretaker prime minister until a new Labour leader is chosen by the party.

Starmer made the announcement after facing growing pressure to hand over to a new leader who can try and revive the government's flagging fortunes.

He led Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024, but since then his popularity and that of the party have plummeted.

His departure was triggered by the victory of Andy Burnham in a special election last week. The popular ex-mayor of Greater Manchester planned to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership.

Starmer made the announcement outside the prime minister's 10 Downing St. residence, his voice choking with emotion near the end of the brief statement.

His exit makes him the sixth British prime minister in a decade to leave office early, following a difficult weekend marked by rival Andy Burnham's victory in a special parliamentary election that intensified the leadership challenge.

Here Are The Keir Starmer Resignation Live Updates: