Keir Starmer Resignation Live Updates: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Monday he is stepping down as leader of the governing Labour Party and will leave office within weeks, scarcely two years after being elected in a landslide.
Starmer says he will remain caretaker prime minister until a new Labour leader is chosen by the party.
Starmer made the announcement after facing growing pressure to hand over to a new leader who can try and revive the government's flagging fortunes.
He led Labour to a landslide election victory in July 2024, but since then his popularity and that of the party have plummeted.
His departure was triggered by the victory of Andy Burnham in a special election last week. The popular ex-mayor of Greater Manchester planned to challenge Starmer for the Labour leadership.
Starmer made the announcement outside the prime minister's 10 Downing St. residence, his voice choking with emotion near the end of the brief statement.
His exit makes him the sixth British prime minister in a decade to leave office early, following a difficult weekend marked by rival Andy Burnham's victory in a special parliamentary election that intensified the leadership challenge.
Here Are The Keir Starmer Resignation Live Updates:
UK PM Resignation LIVE: British Pound Weakens Further As Keir Starmer Resigns
The British Pound remained under pressure against the US dollar on Monday amid political uncertainty in the United Kingdom following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation announcement.
In the opening session of the UK forex market, the pound sterling weakened to 1.32 against the US dollar at the time of filing this report.
The UK currency has weakened by more than 1.65 per cent against the dollar over the last five days amid ongoing political uncertainty and a stronger US dollar.
Currency expert KN Dey told ANI that the weakness in the pound was being driven by both global currency movements and developments in the UK political landscape.
"First of all, the dollar index is above 101. In fact, the dollar index went up last week, which has made the other currencies to come down. So sterling also has come down. And second thing is that there is a political uncertainty in UK. That is also adding a little bit of negativity on the sterling. So sterling is rather down more than the required," Dey said.
He added that the pound could continue to remain under pressure until clarity emerges on the political situation in the country.
"And going forward, until and unless this political uncertainty in UK gets settled, the sterling will have pressures going ahead," he said.
(ANI)
UK PM Resignation LIVE: “Will Spend More Time With Family”: Keir Starmer Gets Emotional As He Quits
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer turned emotional as he spoke about stepping down, saying he would now focus on "the most important job", being a husband and father, as he announced his resignation.
"When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job, being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife, Vic, who has been a rock by my side through good times and bad, and being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and my joy," said Starmer, choking back tears.
UK PM Resignation LIVE: Here's How Keir Starmer's Successor Will Be Chosen
Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday he would resign, with a new leader to be in place by the time parliament returns in September, paving the way for Britain to have its seventh leader in 10 years.
- Any candidate wishing to replace Starmer would need to secure the support of 20% of Labour members of parliament. With Labour currently holding 403 seats, that equates to 81 lawmakers, including the challenger.
- If more than one candidate qualifies, the winner is decided by a ballot of all Labour Party members and affiliates. The winner then becomes prime minister.
- Though the timeline is officially decided by the party's governing body, Starmer said nominations would open on July 9 and close before parliament goes into recess, which is scheduled for July 16.
- If only one candidate meets the threshold for support, there is no vote: the candidate is elected unopposed as Labour leader and becomes prime minister.
UK PM Resignation LIVE: Keir Starmer Went From Election Landslide To Downfall
Dutiful rather than dynamic, Keir Starmer was elected Britain's prime minister to be a safe pair of hands who would end years of political chaos under the Conservatives.
His term is ending less than two years later after missteps, party infighting and one colossal error of judgment that indirectly ensnared him in the scandals surrounding Jeffrey Epstein, a man he had never met and whose sexual crimes he was not complicit in.
A trouncing for Starmer's Labour Party in a midterm set of local and regional elections on May 7 proved the final straw. It triggered a series of government resignations and challenges that look set to sweep former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham into 10 Downing Street.
It's a precipitous downfall from July 4, 2024, when Starmer brought the center-left Labour Party back to power after 14 years, winning 411 of the 650 seats in the House of Commons.
Standing outside 10 Downing St. the next day, Starmer pledged to restore "respect to politics" and lead a government of "public service." After the chaos of the last years of Conservative rule, which saw a constant churn of scandal and the toppling of prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in quick succession, Starmer promised to lower the temperature and make politics a little bit more boring.
(AP)
UK PM Resignation LIVE: EU Chief Praises 'Statesman' Starmer After Resignation
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday praised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for bolstering "European" security after he announced his resignation.
"It can take many leaders years to grow into the statesman you became in just two years. European and Ukrainian security is stronger because of you. Thank you, dear Keir," the European Commission president posted online.
(AFP)
UK PM Resignation LIVE: Reform UK Leader Calls For General Election After Starmer's Resignation
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has called for a general election after Sir Keir Starmer said he would step down as prime minister.
Reform demands an election, and we are ready to deliver radical change.— Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 22, 2026
If Labour thinks it can shove another professional politician into No 10, it has another thing coming.
Read my second essay to Britain. 👇
UK PM Resignation LIVE: Watch Keir Starmer's Full Speech
Watch live: My statement. https://t.co/MX7ga3FRGq— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 22, 2026
UK PM Resignation LIVE: Keir Starmer Resigns, Says "Putting The Country First"
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned on Monday, saying he was "putting the country first," as Labour's Andy Burnham emerged as the front-runner to replace him after mounting pressure within the party. He said, "Every decision I have taken is about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party."
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigned on Monday, saying he was "putting the country first," as Labour's Andy Burnham emerged as the front-runner to replace him after mounting pressure within the party.
He said, "Every decision I have taken is about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party."
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer:— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 22, 2026
"Every decision I have taken is about putting the country I love first. That is why I will resign as leader of the Labour Party."pic.twitter.com/UIfeWWGJ83 https://t.co/ZAX0Pn8186
UK PM Resignation LIVE: Explained: How Andy Burnham Could Attempt To Replace Keir Starmer As UK PM
Labour has strict rules governing the removal of a party leader. The system requires lawmakers to coalesce around specific candidates rather than just express "no confidence" in their current leader.
Under the rules, any challenger must secure the backing of 20% of the party's lawmakers in the House of Commons, equating to 81 lawmakers, including the challenger, in the current lower house of parliament.
If Burnham decides to move early, he will most likely need to announce a formal challenge before parliament goes into recess on July 16, when lawmakers return to the areas they represent to work and take summer holidays.
UK PM Resignation LIVE: Who Is Andy Burnham? The Man Who Could Replace Keir Starmer
Andy Burnham is a senior British Labour politician who has served as the Mayor of Greater Manchester since 2017. Born in Liverpool in January 1970, Burnham grew up in northwest England and joined the Labour Party when he was just 15. He later studied English at the University of Cambridge before starting his political career.
UK PM Resignation LIVE: Keir Starmer Announces His Resignation Today
#BREAKING | Embattled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced his resignation today, becoming the seventh prime minister in a decade - an unprecedented rate of churn in its modern history— NDTV (@ndtv) June 22, 2026
NDTV World's @AdityaRajKaul brings you more details#KeirStarmer pic.twitter.com/DzbjgfY79s