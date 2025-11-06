Inexpert Loco Pilot, Speed Warning Ignored: Early Findings Of Bilaspur Train Crash

Many questions remain unanswered over Tuesday's train crash in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur that killed 11 people and critically injured 20 others. The initial findings give out reasons why the tragic accident even occurred in the first place.

The crash happened on Tuesday when the Korba-Bilaspur MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train collided with a stationary freight train near Lal Khadan, close to the Gatora Railway Station.

The impact was so powerful that the MEMU passenger train ran over the freight train, twisting the steel and tearing coaches apart, leaving behind a scene of unimaginable devastation.

What Caused The Crash?

Sources told NDTV that the MEMU train ignored a series of caution and danger signals before it slammed into the freight train. The initial findings paint a disturbing picture of human error compounded by misjudgment.

Sources said that when the MEMU train departed Gatora Station, it was running at 76 kilometers per hour (kmph) after receiving a green signal. It then crossed a double yellow and a single yellow signal. Both these signals warned the train to reduce speed, but it did not slow down.

Investigators confirmed that the train received a red danger signal shortly before the collision, but here too, it did not stop. At that point, the MEMU was moving at roughly 50 kilometers per hour when it crashed into the stationary freight train standing on the same line.

Another startling finding is that the MEMU train's loco pilot, Vidyasagar, had been promoted to handle passenger services just a month earlier, and his inexperience might have contributed to the disaster.

On the curved section of the track, he may have mistaken a signal from an adjacent line as meant for his train, a fatal misinterpretation that led to the impact.

Vidyasagar died in the crash, while one of the assistant loco pilots, Rashmi Raj, sustained severe injuries and is fighting for her life in a hospital.

Formal Probe Begins

A formal investigation started on Thursday, and a detailed report about it will be submitted in a few days.

A five-member team led by Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Brijesh Kumar Mishra began its probe at the Bilaspur DRM office, questioning 19 railway employees and officials in connection with the accident. The inquiry will continue for two days, and the detailed report will be submitted to the Railway Board within three days.

Those summoned for questioning include Assistant Loco Pilot Rashmi Raj, Goods Train Guard Sunil Kumar Sahu, Assistant Loco Pilot Puneet Kumar, MEMU Manager AK Dixit, Goods Train Manager Shailesh Chandra, and several other staff members responsible for train operations and signaling.

Each has been asked to present relevant documents and logs related to the movement of both trains.