4 Dead As Passenger Train Collides With Goods Train In Chhattisgarh

Four people were killed when a Korba passenger train collided with a stationary freight train near the Lal Khadan area on the Bilaspur-Katni section in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front coaches of the passenger train were completely mangled.

Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Rajneesh Singh confirmed that four people have died in the tragedy.

"Rescue operations are ongoing. The injured are being shifted to nearby hospitals," he said.

Visuals from the accident site show the passenger train's engine and leading coaches crushed, while rescue personnel continue to search for survivors trapped in the debris.

Rescue teams comprising railway officials, local administration, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rushed to the site immediately after the accident.

An infant was among those rescued safely. Medical teams and ambulances have been deployed, with doctors treating the seriously injured inside the train itself due to the wreckage blocking quick evacuation.

The collision has caused extensive damage to the overhead electric wiring and the signaling system, disrupting rail traffic across the route.

Several express and passenger trains have been cancelled or diverted, and alternative transport arrangements are being made for stranded passengers.

Technical teams are working through the night to restore the tracks and repair the electrical systems.

Railway officials have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Preliminary reports point towards a possible signaling failure or human error.

The Railways has released helpline numbers:

Champa Junction: 808595652

Raigarh: 975248560

Pandra Road: 8294730162

The helpline number available at the accident site is:

9752485499

8602007202